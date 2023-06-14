scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Mylab's indigenous rapid test to detect Sickle Cell Anaemia in minutes

By Agency News Desk

Pune, June 14 (IANS) Indian biotech firm Mylab Discovery Solutions on Wednesday announced the launch of a strip-based, rapid point of care test for patients with Sickle Cell Anaemia — a genetic blood disorder — that can detect the disease in a few minutes.

The test comes as the Indian government aims to eliminate the disease by 2047.

The disease often causes red blood cells (RBCs) to become sickle-shaped through the presence of the abnormal haemoglobin S variant. Highly rigid sickle-shaped blood cells can block blood flow and lead to pain and organ damage and can also result in morbidity and mortality.

Approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the PathoCatch Sickle Cell rapid test can detect the presence of abnormal haemoglobin in a small blood sample within a few minutes, the company said in a statement.

Unlike the traditional methods, which are laborious and involve a time-consuming process of collecting blood samples, and transporting it to a lab, the new test can be used easily by healthcare professionals without the use of laboratory equipment.

The test is made up of three indicators, which detect the presence of haemoglobin A, S and C, allowing the user to rapidly distinguish between normal, carrier and sickle cell samples. It has a both combined sensitivity and specificity of 100 per cent, making it one of the fastest and most accurate tests in India.

“The public health implications of Sickle Cell Anaemia are significant as people who have the disease face potentially life-threatening medical complications. Timely diagnostic testing and comprehensive care can significantly reduce morbidity and mortality from the disease,” said Hasmukh Rawal, MD & Co-founder, Mylab, in the statement.

“We are confident that the PathoCatch Sickle Cell Rapid Test will help reduce the burden of Sickle Cell Anaemia in our country and support the government’s mission to eliminate the diseases by 2047,” he added.

Sickle Cell Anaemia is a public health challenge as India is estimated to have the second-highest burden of the disease, with around 1.8 crore people with sickle cell traits and 14 lakhs with sickle cell disease.

The inherited disease runs from generation to generation. It is more widespread among the tribal population in India where about 1 in 86 births among them have the disease.

People who have the disease inherit two faulty genes — haemoglobin S, one from each parent; a person who has sickle cell trait inherits only one faulty gene.

PathoCatch Sickle Cell Rapid Test can be used in resource-limited regions with a high prevalence of the disease; and also in blood banks, gynaecology hospitals, primary/secondary health centres and government screening programmes, the company said.

The test kit will be available at hospitals and labs by the end of this month, it added.

–IANS

rvt/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AMD unveils new chip as generative AI accelerator
Next article
Australia's doctors call for overhaul of 'sick care' system
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Australia's doctors call for overhaul of 'sick care' system

Technology

AMD unveils new chip as generative AI accelerator

Technology

Windows 11's Android integration to get file sharing feature, settings updates & more

News

Environmentally conscious: 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house on theme sustainability

News

Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries long-time partner Matt Moeller

Lyrics

Barsaat Aa Gayi Song Lyrics starring Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh

Technology

Zoho logs over 65% CAGR upmarket growth in India

Health & Lifestyle

Over 60% youth in India are susceptible to e-cigarettes: Study

News

'Elio' teaser-trailer promises a thrilling intergalactic adventure

News

Richa Chadha calls 'Fukrey' special as it introduced her to 'the love of her life'

Technology

India's smart home security camera shipments grew 48% in Q1 2023: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Microplastics getting deposited in human respiratory tract: Study

Technology

OpenAI releases generative text features with function calling capability

News

Luke Bryan defends Katy Perry amid 'American Idol' backlash

News

Kristen Stewart writing script for stoner girl comedy with fiancé Dylan Meyer

News

Tamannaah Bhatia blushes as Paps ask her about her boyfriend Vijay Varma

Sports

'I'm going to go 3-2 to England': Nasser Hussain backs Stokes' team to reclaim Ashes series

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares vacation pictures with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US