scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

New blood test to detect 50 types of cancer shows promise

By Agency News Desk

London, June 2 (IANS) A novel blood test that can detect for more than 50 types of cancer has shown promise to accelerate diagnosis and fast-track patients for treatment, according to results of a trial.

The trial, conducted by the UK National Health Service, showed that the test correctly revealed two out of every three cancers among 5,000 people with suspected symptoms, the BBC reported.

In 85 per cent of those positive cases, it also pinpointed the original site of cancer. The test is particularly good at finding hard-to-spot cancers such as head and neck, bowel, lung, pancreatic, and throat cancers, revealed the results presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting in Chicago.

Known as Galleri test, developed by the US-based company Grail, it is intended to detect a cancer signal and predict cancer signal origin to inform diagnostic evaluation.

The test looks for distinct changes in bits of genetic code that leak from different cancers. Spotting treatable cancer early can save lives.

Although not accurate enough to “rule in or rule out cancer”, the test was really useful for patients, lead researcher Prof Mark Middleton told BBC News.

“The test was 85 per cent accurate in detecting the source of the cancer – and that can be really helpful because so many times it is not immediately obvious when you have got the patient in front of you what test is needed to see whether their symptoms are down to cancer,” he said.

“With that prediction from the test, we can decide whether to order a scope or a scan and make sure we are giving the right test the first time.”

“The findings from the study suggest this test could be used to support GPs to make clinical assessments – but much more research is needed, in a larger trial, to see if it could improve GP assessment and ultimately patient outcomes,” Dr David Crosby, from Cancer Research UK, was quoted as saying.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sana Amin Sheikh spills bean on her 'Tum Bin Jaun Kahan' character
Next article
ECB CEO believes India justified in getting 38 percent of earnings in newly-proposed ICC financial model
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ECB CEO believes India justified in getting 38 percent of earnings in newly-proposed ICC financial model

News

Sana Amin Sheikh spills bean on her 'Tum Bin Jaun Kahan' character

News

'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' migrates from OTT to theatres; to also release in Tamil, Telugu

Sports

WTC Final: Would go with two spinners depending on pitch conditions, says Harbhajan Singh

Technology

Users can now add tile on Google Keep for Wear OS

Technology

Samsung may hold next 'Galaxy Unpacked' event in S.Korea

Technology

Shape of brain influences thinking: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Shape of brain influences thinking: Study

Technology

Hundreds join Amazon walkout at HQ over return to work policy

Technology

OpenAI CTO's Twitter account appears to have hacked to promote crypto scam

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new 'Updates' tab on iOS beta

Technology

IITR develops device to reduce air pollution

Technology

RBI issues draft directions on digital payment security controls

News

Rakulpreet Singh-starrer 'I Love You' teaser twists love story into a thriller

News

Myntra Beauty showcases 85K products across 1,450 brands this EORS-18, selection up by 100%

News

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

News

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

News

Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US