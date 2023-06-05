scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

New lung cancer pill cuts risk of death by half

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 5 (IANS) A new pill has shown promise of reducing the risk of death from lung cancer by half, according to results of a decade-long global clinical trial.

Taking the drug osimertinib, developed by AstraZeneca, after surgery dramatically reduced the risk of patients dying by 51 per cent, showed results presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (Asco) annual meeting in Chicago.

Osimertinib, which is marketed as Tagrisso, targets a particular type of lung cancer in patients suffering from non-small cell cancer — the most common type — and showing a particular type of mutation.

Lung cancer is the world’s leading cause of cancer death, accounting for about 1.8 million deaths a year.

“Thirty years ago, there was nothing we could do for these patients,” said lead author Dr Roy Herbst, the deputy director of Yale Cancer Center, was quoted as saying by the Guardian. “Now we have this potent drug.

“Fifty per cent is a big deal in any disease, but certainly in a disease like lung cancer, which has typically been very resistant to therapies.”

The trial involved patients aged between 30 and 86 in 26 countries and looked at whether the pill could help non-small cell lung cancer patients.

Everyone in the trial had a mutation of the EGFR gene — which is found in about a quarter of global lung cancer cases — and accounts for as many as 40 per cent of cases in Asia. An EGFR mutation is more common in women than men, and in people who have never smoked or have been light smokers.

As per the study’s findings, more people diagnosed with lung cancer must be tested for the EGFR mutation

The pill proves to be “practice-changing” and should become the “standard of care” for the quarter of lung cancer patients worldwide with the EGFR mutation, Herbst said.

“This further reinforces the need to identify these patients with available biomarkers at the time of diagnosis and before treatment begins.”

After five years, 88 per cent of patients who took the daily pill after the removal of their tumour were still alive, compared with 78 per cent of patients treated with a placebo, the report said.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
YouTube accounts of Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Abdu Rozik under cyberattack
Next article
Dawson can be a like-for-like replacement for Leach; Ahmed, Jacks next in line: Atherton
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Special Olympics Bharat announce torch run, national send-off ceremony for athletes in New Delhi on June 8

Sports

Dawson can be a like-for-like replacement for Leach; Ahmed, Jacks next in line: Atherton

News

YouTube accounts of Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Abdu Rozik under cyberattack

News

Big B to Kamal Haasan, the stars Sulochana played on-screen mom to

News

Kim Cattrall reveals 'About My Father' was shot in the thick of pandemic

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors blame junk food for rising heart problems among school-going kids

Technology

India's 5G sales hit 50% market for 1st time: Report

Technology

Google Workspace bug allows untraceable data theft from Drive files

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC orders shifting of minor, who refused MTP, to children's home for safe delivery

Sports

Sakshi, Bajrang rejoin duties in Railways, refute claims of withdrawing from protest (Ld)

Technology

'Grant 'Make in India' policy benefit in tender': Antivirus developer's plea in Delhi HC

Health & Lifestyle

Indian nurses hoping to work in Ireland stuck in visa 'logjam': Report

Technology

Scientists find new type of cosmic threads in Milky Way

News

Hansal Mehta shares his 'cardinal rule' while crafting characters

News

Amey Wagh calls Arshad Warsi a ‘chameleon’!

Sports

French Open: 'Clash we've been all waiting for', says Tsitsipas on quarterfinal showdown with Alcaraz

Sports

Vernacular gaming platform Winzo preparing to launch in Brazil

News

Steven Caple Jr on inclusivity in Hollywood: 'It opens the door more'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US