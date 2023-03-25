scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

New nasal spray effective against XBB, other Covid variants

By News Bureau

London, March 25 (IANS) Finnish researchers have developed a molecule that is, when administered nasally, extremely effective in preventing the disease caused by all known variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the currently circulating XBB variant.

The molecule, known as TriSb92, can be a key tool in preparing for future pandemics, as it is aimed at preventing both the transmission and spread of the virus, said researchers from the University of Helsinki in Finland.

They found that TriSb92 identifies a region in the spike protein of the Covid common to all current variants of the virus and inhibits its functioning. Further, animal models have demonstrated that, unlike face masks, the molecule can, when sprayed into the nose, prevent infection even after a few hours of exposure.

“When administered nasally, the TriSb92 molecule is extremely effective in preventing infection, and experiments carried out in cell cultures indicate that it also encompasses the very latest variants, including XBB, BF7 and BQ.1.1,” said Anna R. Makela, postdoctoral researcher at the varsity.

In the paper, published in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers said that the molecule remains fully functional at room temperature for at least 18 months, making it well suited for use as a nasal spray.

While the worst stage of the coronavirus pandemic is, at least for the time being, behind us, nasally administered protection can be a crucial help in preventing the spread of the virus in the future.

“The latest variants effectively avoid the immune protection provided by both vaccines and the Covid-19 disease, and current vaccines are not effective in preventing transmission,” Makela said.

Moreover, the nasal spray can protect those people from serious diseases who do not gain sufficient immunity from vaccines, such as immunocompromised individuals and elderly.

According to the researchers, the molecule could also work against future animal-borne close relatives of SARS-CoV-2, which are expected to be the cause of entirely new coronavirus pandemics.

“Since the region in the coronavirus’ spike protein affected by the TriSb92 molecule has remained almost unchanged in all viral variants so far emerged, it can be assumed to be effective also against future SARS-CoV-2 variants,” Makela said.

“The easily and inexpensively produced TriSb92 could be a very important first line of defence in curbing such a new pandemic, pending the development, production and distribution of vaccines,” she added.

The researchers noted the technology used in developing the molecule can also be applicable to the prevention of many other viral diseases, particularly influenza and other respiratory viruses.

The next stage could be to test the molecule in clinical trials, after which it could be made commercially available, they said.

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Previous article
Over 2,200 non-faculty posts lying vacant at AIIMS Patna: Parl panel
Next article
UK to send experiments on child brain tumours, muscle ageing to space
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

UK to send experiments on child brain tumours, muscle ageing to space

Health & Lifestyle

Over 2,200 non-faculty posts lying vacant at AIIMS Patna: Parl panel

News

Kate Winslet self-identifies as water person in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' BTS video

News

Post Malone's 'Circles' songwriting lawsuit settled minutes before trial

Sports

Injured Bairstow ruled out of IPL 2023, Punjab Kings name Matthew Short as replacement

Sports

IPL 2023: Coach Sanjay Bangar advises new RCB players to take up next step in their careers

News

Home-cooked food is Bhaweeka Chaudhary's mantra for staying fit

Health & Lifestyle

Keep close watch on evolving etiologies: Centre issues advisory on Covid

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign Tajikistan defender Alisher Kholmurodov

News

Rajamouli's son Karthikeya pens lengthy note on first anniversary of 'RRR'

News

Nushrratt, Soha 'jump in joy' as they wrap up shooting for 'Chhorii 2'

Sports

IPL 2023: Quite like Impact Player rule; actually thought it brought a little intrigue, says Mike Hesson

Sports

SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: India look to get campaign back on track against Bhutan

Sports

IPL 2023: It's going to be a number of months before I'm 100 per cent, says Glenn Maxwell

Sports

1st ODI: Sri Lanka's World Cup chances suffer huge blow after heavy defeat to New Zealand

Sports

WPL 2023: Was just trying to find rhythm and execute plans, says Issy Wong after her hat-trick

Sports

Captains looking forward to doing their best in ICC Men's World Cup Qualifier Playoff

Sports

IPL 2023: Ashish Nehra always tries to keep a free environment, says Gujarat Titans' Shivam Mavi

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US