scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

New ultra-thin sensor may help you detect Covid & flu in just 10 secs

By News Bureau

New York, March 29 (IANS) Worried whether your cough, sore throat and congestion is Covid-19 or flu? A new ultra-thin sensor may help you understand in just 10 seconds.

Scientists from the University of Texas at Austin used a single-atom-thick nanomaterial to build a device that can simultaneously detect the presence of the viruses that cause Covid-19 and the flu — at much lower levels and much more quickly than conventional tests for either.

They presented their results at the ongoing spring meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS) in the US.

The symptoms of both flu and Covid-19 overlap considerably, making it difficult to distinguish between them, said Deji Akinwande, from the varsity.

“When both of these viruses are circulating together as they did earlier this winter, it would be immensely useful to have a sensor that can simultaneously detect whether you have Covid, flu, none of the above or both,” he said.

Akinwande stated that the device he and colleagues are developing could be modified to test for other infections as well.

The team constructed the Covid-19 and flu sensor using graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice pattern. Its extreme thinness renders graphene highly sensitive to any electrical changes in its environment.

To build the infection sensor, the researchers had to make graphene respond to the presence of viral protein. To do so, they looked to the immune system, which produces antibodies that are fine-tuned to recognise and latch onto particular pathogens.

The researchers then linked antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and against the flu virus to graphene. When a sample from an infected person is placed on the sensor, these antibodies bind to their target proteins, prompting a change in the electrical current.

They tested the sensor using proteins from these active flu or SARS-CoV-2 viruses delivered in fluid intended to resemble saliva. Their results indicated that not only could the sensor detect the presence of the proteins, it could do so when they were present at extremely low quantities.

This sensitivity suggested the sensor could be used for detecting the much more sparse viral particles found in breath, Akinwande said.

The sensor also worked quickly, returning results within about 10 seconds of dropping in a sample, he said.

By comparison, conventional Covid-19 tests can take minutes or hours, depending on the type, and a dual Covid and flu test recently authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration takes about half an hour to produce results.

Akinwande and his team are now working to improve its performance further, including by expanding the slate of viruses it can detect. They are developing a sensor designed to test for SARS-CoV-2 variants, such as Omicron and Delta.

–IANS

rvt/prw/shb/

Previous article
8,000 steps at least once a week can avert death risk: Study
Next article
Big B shares video of 5 planets aligned in straight line
This May Also Interest You
News

Big B shares video of 5 planets aligned in straight line

Health & Lifestyle

8,000 steps at least once a week can avert death risk: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: It'll be harder on the players with much more travel, admits Ricky Ponting

News

Karan Kundrra hosts iftar party on the sets of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal with Reem Shaikh

News

It's homecoming time: Freida Pinto to visit Mumbai after 3 years

News

Parineeti Chopra blushes as asked about dating Raghav Chadha

News

Apurva Asrani says it's a'massive win' for Priyanka that she didn't end up like Sushant Singh Rajput

News

Nia Sharma turns judge for special episode of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

Sports

South Africa spinner Phangiso allowed to bowl after getting his action cleared

Sports

Football: Belgium overpower Germany in friendly

News

'Succession' favourite Matthew Macfadyen added to 'Deadpool 3'

News

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler talk about 'Murder Mystery 2' injuries

News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she froze her eggs in early 30s

News

Filming on 'Tiger vs Pathaan' to start in Jan 2024

News

Priyanka talks about colourism in Bollywood, regrets doing fairness cream ads

News

Jeremy Renner to attend 'Rennervations' premiere, first since accident

Sports

AIFF signs MoU with Manipur govt to build footballing facilities in state

Sports

Miami Open: Rybakina advances to semifinals with win over Trevisan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US