Odisha train tragedy: Team of expert doctors to arrive from Delhi

By Agency News Desk

Bhubaneswar, June 4 (IANS) A team of expert doctors along with medical equipment and medicines from New Delhi will reach Odisha to provide quality care to the critically injured in the tragic 3-train accident in Odisha.

This was informed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who took stock of medical assistance being provided to the injured victims in the Balasore’s triple train tragedy here at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

He discussed the procedures regarding embalming of dead bodies and handing them over to the family members.

Speaking to reporters, Mandaviya said more than 1,000 people were injured in the terrible train accident and their treatment was underway.

Over 100 patients need critical care and for their treatment, expert doctors from different hospitals, including Delhi AIIMS, Lady Hardinge Hospital and RML Hospital along with modern equipment and medicines will arrive in Odisha through a special plane of the Air Force in some time, he said.

“We had a detailed discussion and prepared a working plan on which expert doctor can assist which patient,” the Minister said.

“Special treatment of the critical patients will start so that we can save a greater number of people,” he added.

The disastrous train accident has claimed 288 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries.

IANS

