Ortho dept of Goa Medical College performs first robotic surgery

Panaji, Aug 9 (IANS) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday that the orthopaedics department of Goa Medical College (GMC) has successfully performed its first robotic surgery.

“The surgery was conducted on a 67-year-old patient from Margao with knee arthritis. It was skillfully carried out with an advanced robotic arm, renowned globally for its precision, and was concluded within 45 minutes displaying remarkable efficiency,” Rane said.

“The procedure’s minimal incision, insignificant blood loss, and absence of post-operative drainage highlighted the robotic arm’s accuracy. Witnessing a pain-free walk the next day, the patient’s experience underscored the achievement’s significance,” Rane added.

He added that the government is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support in elevating healthcare services in Goa.

“This achievement marks a monumental stride toward elevating surgical excellence at GMC, epitomising state-of-the-art medical care for the people,” he said.

