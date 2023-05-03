scorecardresearch
Over 15,000 people join 'Yoga Mahotsav' in Jaipur

Jaipur, May 3 (IANS) More than 15,000 people participated in the Yoga Mahotsav programme organised here to commemorate 50 days to International Day of Yoga, 2023.

The participants performed Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) in complete rhythm and harmony with a mesmerising outcome.

The event was graced by Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra; Union Ayush Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal; Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal among others.

Governor Mishra said, “Yoga and Ayurveda have a long history which dates back to centuries. The very first mention of Yoga was in the Rig Veda, one of the oldest sacred texts. This spiritual discipline is based on a subtle science that aims to bring about harmony between the body and mind. The whole world has been going through a tough time in form of Covid-19. Yoga and Ayurveda have helped to control the pandemic… I congratulate the Ministry of Ayush for organising this event in the Pink City of Jaipur.”

Ayush Minister Sonowal said, “Today, on this historic city of Jaipur, with a rich legacy of Yoga, has made this Yoga Mahotsav event a grand success. As thousands of you have joined here, the vision of our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Yoga a health and wellness movement among people has received a tremendous boost. Our endeavour through these Mahotsav is to sustain a ripple effect around the rich heritage of yoga.”

MoS Shekhawat also spoke about the relevance of practising yoga and said that yoga has united the world in a single thread, given new meaning to global values, and brought various health systems closer to each other.

The programme was also addressed by Union Minister of State for Ayush and Women & Child Development, Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai and other dignitaries.

