HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Over 45.8 mn children to receive polio vaccination in Pakistan: Health Ministry

By Agency News Desk

Islamabad, Feb 26 (IANS) A week-long countrywide polio vaccination campaign is going to start in Pakistan from Monday, in which more than 45.8 million children under five years of age will be vaccinated, the Pakistani Health Ministry said.

The second campaign of the year will be held across the country from Feb. 26 to March 3, and in 33 districts of the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province from March 2 to 6, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the campaign, children will also be given vitamin A supplements to boost their immunity, it added.

This is the second consecutive nationwide campaign of the year after poliovirus was detected in sewage samples of 19 districts in January, and in 126 sewage samples in 2023, said the statement.

The first campaign of 2024 was held from Jan. 8 to 14, during which over 43 million children were vaccinated, according to the ministry.

–IANS

int/dan

Previous article
Almonds boost post-exercise muscle recovery and performance
Next article
Pak President urges united fight against poverty, malnutrition
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US