scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Pune pet dog undergoes laparoscopic gall-bladder removal surgery

By Agency News Desk

Pune, June 22 (IANS) In a first, a laparoscopic surgery to remove gall-bladder was performed on a pet dog at a veterinary hospital in Pune, officials said on Thursday.

The operation was performed on the dog named Dobby by a team of veterinary surgeon Narendra Pardeshi, bariatric surgeon Shashank Shah, Sushil Kharat and vet Reena Haribhat at the Small Animals Clinic, here.

The canine was suffering from a gall-bladder infection known as cholecystitis and cholangiohepatitis plus stones.

The pet-parent Vijay Badade from Sinhagad Road panicked after three-year-old Dobby showed symptoms of abdominal pain, vomiting and loose motion and rushed to the SAC on March 28.

“Necessary tests and examinations revealed a gall-bladder infection. In India, this condition is quite common. But diagnosis is important as the disease mostly goes unnoticed. The ultrasound was done to check his liver condition where we noticed an inflamed and over-distended gall-bladder with sludge,” said Pardeshi.

The causes behind such a condition are food and water-borne infections to the liver, vaccination issues, bacterial infections, cancer, trauma to the liver, gallbladder obstruction, blood clots, and low platelets causing bleeding.

“Though his liver problem was sorted out, gall-bladder inflammation and distension were still present. We decided to go for the removal of the gall-bladder,” he added.

Dobby was sedated, administered general anaesthesia with gas and oxygen for a safer procedure by the medical team, and was discharged the same day after the two-hour operation.

He added that laparoscopic gall-bladder removal, also known as cholecystectomy or lap choli, removes the disease of the gall-bladder, with less post-operative pain, small incisions (up to 2 cm instead of 10-12 cm), shorter hospital stay, and disability from walking than open gall-bladder removal.

“It was a rare and complicated surgery as compared to humans, which is called lap choli and is very routine in human beings,” added Shah.

Badade said that now his pet Dobby is leading a normal life, compared to the issues he suffered pre-surgery.

–IANS

qn/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bollywood and the nickname culture in India
Next article
Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers to release ‘Do It Like That’
This May Also Interest You
News

Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers to release ‘Do It Like That’

Advertorial

Bollywood and the nickname culture in India

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Bebika Dhurve says Abhishek Malhan steals others content amid task

News

Darshan Raval releases first single from second album 'Dard'

Technology

Micron to set up $2.75 bn semiconductor assembly, test facility in India

News

Tina Turner's son arrested for possession of drugs

Sports

Sexual harassment case against WFI chief transferred to MP, MLA court

Technology

Submarine game sees spike in sales as search for missing OceanGate vessel intensifies

Technology

Infosys launches certification in AI & Generative AI skills

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex wife Aaliya Siddiqui says ‘divorce nahi hota to yaha nahi ati’

News

Sanjay Dutt acquires Harare Hurricane with Sir Sohan Roy

Sports

Taipei Open: Prannoy in quarters; Kashyap, Tanya Hemanth, Rohan Kapoor-Sikki Reddy ousted (Ld)

Sports

Former Australia and Queensland fast bowler Peter Allan passes away at 87

News

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti plays instrumental cover of King's 'Maan Meri Jaan'

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says she did not want kids, talks about divorce

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia can play at different tempos; England know to go really hard, says Tim Paine

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia have more to work on; they looked scared against England, says Ian Bell

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australian cricket can learn a bit from England's Bazball approach, says Matthew Hayden

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US