Punjab Police seize 13.7 lakh pharma opioids capsules, tablets

By Agency News Desk

Chandigarh, July 19 (IANS) Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday said that it has busted one of biggest pharma opioids consignments by arresting two people and recovered 13.7 lakh capsules and tablets from their possession.

The seizure by the Barnala police included tramadol capsules.

“A first information report (FIR) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and further backward linkages are being made to destroy the illegal pharma drug cartel,” the DGP tweeted.

He said that the police is committed to make the state drug-free as per the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

