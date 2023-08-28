scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Rajasthan woman delivers quadruplets

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, Aug 28 (IANS) A woman in Rajasthan has given birth to quadruplets — two boys and two girls.

Dr. Shalini Aggarwal of the Ayushman Hospital said Kiran Kanwar (28), a resident of Wazirpura, was brought to the hospital by her family members when she started labour pain at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The woman was operated upon and delivered at around 6 a.m. in the morning.

According to Aggarwal, the weight of three newborns is 1 kg and 350 grams, while the fourth weighs 1 kg and 650 grams.

“These children need special monitoring. The three children weighing 1 kg and 350 grams have been referred to Zanana Hospital for safety. The fourth is kept with his mother,” she added.

–IANS

arc/ksk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
New ‘smart’ socks to prevent falls in people living with dementia
Next article
Sunny Sachdeva to star in an upcoming TV show 'Jannat'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US