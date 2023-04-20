scorecardresearch
Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tested positive for Covid-19. He was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders’ Conference here on Thursday, but had to skip it after being tested positive for the virus.

A defence ministry official confirmed that Rajnath Singh has tested positive. The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms. A team of doctors examined him and advised him to rest.

On Wednesday, the Defence Minister addressed the first Army Commanders’ Conference of the year 2023. The conference started in a hybrid format on April 17. During the event, Indian Army’s apex leadership is comprehensively deliberating upon all aspects of existing security scenarios, situation along the borders and in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus.

In addition, the conference is also focussing on issues pertaining to organisational restructuring, logistics, administration and human resource management.

The main highlight of the third day of the conference was the address by Rajnath Singh to the senior leadership of the Indian Army.

–IANS

gcb/dpb

