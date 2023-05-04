scorecardresearch
Rare throat cancer surgery performed at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, May 4 (IANS) A group of doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar successfully performed a rare surgery for an uncommon variety of larynx (voice box) cancer to save the life of a young woman.

The 25-year-old woman from Jagatsinghpur district was in an advanced stage of the cancer (adenoid cystic carcinoma) at the junction of food and windpipe, causing difficulty in breathing and swallowing.

Unlike the usual variety of cancer, this was resistant to radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Prior to coming to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the woman had consulted multiple hospitals for around one year for her treatment. With no other option in hand, the surgeons operated the patient with a newer approach to save her life.

A group of 10 doctors took 14 hours to perform the challenging procedure. The ENT surgeon removed the voice box (larynx), upper part of the windpipe (trachea), pharynx, upper part of the food pipe (esophagus) and part of the thyroid gland.

The gastro surgeon dissected the colon and mobilised it into the neck through a tunnel made between the sternum (breast bone) and the heart connecting the base of tongue with the stomach, making a new food channel. Post operation, the patient was admitted to the ICU.

Two months after surgery, the patient is doing well with normal breathing and food intake.

