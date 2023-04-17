scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Rising temperatures: Schools in Tripura closed for 6 days

By Agency News Desk

Agartala, April 17 (IANS) In view of the ongoing intense rising temperatures, the Tripura government on Monday has announced the closure of all the government and government-aided schools in the state for six days from Tuesday.

An official notification said that considering the health issues of the school children, the government has closed the government and government-aided schools from April 18 to 23.

According to the notification, the state government has also requested the private school authorities to keep their educational institutions closed for the same period.

The state is currently experiencing unrelenting high temperatures, with the mercury reaching around 39 to 40 degrees Celsius, which is 5-6 degrees above average for the current summer season.

The scorching sun is making it difficult for people to go out.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a bulletin, said that due to prevailing northwesterly and westerly dry hot air and high solar insolation, maximum temperature (in day time) is expected to be in the range of 35-39 degrees Celsius across Tripura during the next 5 days and fall slightly thereafter.

People are advised to take precautionary measures while going outside during day time between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sales of various drinks including cold drinks and ice cream have risen sharply, with local vendors doing brisk business.

The long dry weather has also led to water sources drying up resulting in a drinking water crisis in hilly, remote rural areas. Besides, the drying up of water sources has caused problems for farmers in cultivating summer crops in the state.

–IANS

sc/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Anshuman Jha has shot 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' on single 35mm lens
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'Important to continue talking about what's happening in Ukraine', says Andy Murray

Health & Lifestyle

Guwahati Police Commissioner tests Covid positive

Sports

Kylian Mbappe becomes PSG's all-time Ligue 1 top scorer

News

Super Mario Bros garners INR 3132 crores in Worldwide Box Office

News

13 women accuse French thespian Gerard Depardieu of sexual misconduct

News

Ali Merchant enlightens those trolling him for working during Ramadan

Sports

BCCI announce increase in prize money for all men's and women's domestic tournaments

News

Sumati Singh goes down memory lane to her childhood while shooting a scene

Sports

Rohit Sharma reveals Zinedine Zidane as one person he would like to meet

Technology

Google TV adds over 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

Technology

S.Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back first photos of moon's far side

Health & Lifestyle

India sees surge in Covid cases; virus moving towards endemic stage, say officials

Sports

UEFA receives three bids for Euro 2028 and 2032

Technology

Lightspeed invests $6 mn in workspace interior platform OfficeBanao

Technology

China's 'artificial sun' breaks record in quest for efficient thermonuclear fusion reactors

Technology

Bullish on India, Tim Cook to unveil Apple retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi

Technology

'Apple Glasses' expected to launch in 2026 or 2027

News

Bob Odenkirk strikes off starring in Marvel movie: Don't think I'm built for that world

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US