scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

S.Korea reports over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, May 3 (IANS) South Korea’s new coronavirus cases rose to over 20,000 on Wednesday as the daily caseload continued to log on-week growth on eased virus restrictions.

The country reported 20,197 cases, including 26 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,212,598, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

Wednesday’s tally was a marked growth from the previous day’s 15,741 infections and also higher than 16,380 cases a week earlier.

The country added eight Covid-19 deaths Wednesday, raising the death toll to 34,505.

The number of critically ill patients came to 142, up from 137 a day earlier, the KDCA said.

“Following the removal of the mask-wearing mandate in March, we’ve seen an increase in the number of daily infections. New daily cases rose 3 per cent last week from a week earlier, though the virus situation has been managed in a stable manner,” Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo said.

In March, South Korea lifted the mask mandate for public transportation, though it remains for medical facilities, pharmacies and facilities vulnerable to infections, in an effort to support people’s return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The government is also considering shortening the mandatory Covid-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven starting this month.

–IANS

int/sha

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Over 15,000 people join 'Yoga Mahotsav' in Jaipur
Next article
Musk settles defamation suit brought by Indian-American Sikh
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Musk settles defamation suit brought by Indian-American Sikh

Health & Lifestyle

Over 15,000 people join 'Yoga Mahotsav' in Jaipur

Health & Lifestyle

Measles cases near 1,000 in South Africa

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals overcome Hardik fifty, Shami four-fer to beat Gujarat Titans by five runs (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I couldn't get my rhythm', Hardik takes blame for Gujarat Titans' loss

Sports

Madrid Open: Medvedev, Rublev crash out in pre-quarterfinals

Sports

Cricket West Indies announces fixtures for England's white-ball tour in December 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Hardik fifty, Shami four-fer in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs

Sports

IWL 2023: East Bengal pick up pace with consecutive wins

Sports

IPL 2023: I started my cricket from here, so very excited about it, says Mumbai's Ramandeep Singh on playing in Mohali

Sports

Badminton: Saina Nehwal pulls out of selection trials for Asian Games 2023

News

No laughing matter: With writers on strike, US late-night shows go dark

Sports

IPL 2023: Shami's 4-11 helps Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 130/8 despite Aman's fifty

News

'Demeans the entire Muslim community', plea in SC against 'The Kerala Story'

News

Justin Trudeau mourns passing of Canadian folk music legend Gordon Lightfoot

Sports

IWL 2023: CRPF, Lords FA look to gather pace; Churchill, Queens search for first points

Sports

Patnaik congratulates Odisha FC team on winning Super Cup

Sports

Regional Equestrian League: Jahnvi, Niharika, Inaara qualify for the Nationals

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US