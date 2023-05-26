scorecardresearch
SGPGIMS conducts laser surgery for pilonidal sinus

Lucknow, May 26 (IANS) Plastic surgeons at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) have successfully conducted laser surgery for pilonidal sinus in a day-care procedure.

Pilonidal sinus is a small hole or tunnel in the skin at the top of the posterior from where it divides.

A disease of the pilonidal sinus is characterised by pus formation and discharge near the anus. Though common, it is very hard to treat and is often marked by relapse.

The oldest reference to this disease is of US soldiers of late 1800s who were diagnosed with pilonidal disease during the wars and it was therefore also known as “Jeep disease.”

It occurs mostly in men with excess hair growth on the backside and the disease is seen in 26 persons per 1 lakh population.

Prof Rajeev Agarwal, head of plastic surgery department, SGPGIMS, said, “The cause of pilonidal sinus is thought to be related to trapped hair follicles. Patients usually complain of a small hole near the upper part of the bottoms with discharge of fluid or pus. It may also be associated with pain if there happens to be fluid collection or infection. Factors causing it include family history, being overweight or obese, trauma or irritation, sedentary occupation or lifestyle, hirsute habitus and poor hygiene.”

He explained that the conventional method required surgical intervention followed by regular steps like abscess management.

Compared to this, the plastic surgeons used the minimally invasive laser technique to bring relief to the patient.

“After excision of the sinus, the area is treated by a single beam of carbon dioxide laser which helps in eliminating the entire sinus tract. The key benefits included freedom from pain, cuts and stitches and risk of losing blood besides no hospitalisation, quick recovery, no recurrence of cysts and low chance of infection,” he said.

