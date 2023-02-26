scorecardresearch
Slight increase in Covid cases puts TN govt on alert

By News Bureau

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu health department is on alert after a slight increase in Covid cases in the state.

On Saturday, 14 new Covid cases were reported with a Test positivity rate (TPR) of 0.3 per cent when 3,840 samples were tested.

Of the 14 cases, Coimbatore reported four cases, two cases in Chennai city and one each in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Tiruchi, Virudhunagar, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur and Tiruvarur.

Sources in the state Public Health Department told IANS that all the District Medical Officers have been sounded to increase random testing. The department has also directed the District Medical Officers to reinforce the guidelines — increase the use of masks, safe distancing, cleaning and washing of hands using soap water.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 76 active cases with the highest number of cases reported from Coimbatore. There were no fatalities reported from the state in the past 24 hours.

The state health minister, Ma Subramanian while speaking to IANS said, “Nothing to fear about the slight increase in Covid cases, but we have directed the state public health department to be on alert and to direct all the District Medical Officers to increase random testing of samples. We have also directed the health officials to create awareness among people regarding the use of masks, regular washing of hands, and safe distancing.”

The state police are also given alerts and police are creating awareness among the motorists and general public to maintain Covid safety measures, including wearing masks, washing hands regularly as well as safe distancing.

–IANS

aal/dpb

