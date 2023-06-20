scorecardresearch
Smallpox spreads in Bihar village, locals allege medical negligence

By Agency News Desk

Patna, June 20 (IANS) More than 100 people from 35 families have been infected with smallpox in a village in Bihar’s Supaul district, an official said.

The infected people include children and elderly people. The victims alleged that they have not received any medical attention from the health department.

Victims said that the district health department did not know about the spread of the disease till Monday while they have been infected with Smallfox since last three months.

The victims claimed that they were undergoing treatment at the local level as the health officials did not provide them treatment.

The villagers also claimed that neither health officials nor any public representatives came to see them.

“A medical team arrived on Tuesday. We have assisted them for the identification of the patients. The infection keeps spreading in the area,” said Mohammad Ismyle, a resident of ward number 4 of Triveniganj.

The incident occurred at ward number 4 of Triveniganj in Supaul. The area is considered as a Muslim dominant area. The majority of the infected persons belong to Muslim community.

“As soon as we learnt about the disease, we sent a medical team to the village to provide treatment to the infected persons. Process of identifying the patients is currently underway,” said Dr Mihir Kumar, civil surgeon of Supaul.

