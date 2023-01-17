Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pitches for inspiring action towards better mental health

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (IANS) Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has addressed one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in the post-pandemic times at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he shared his thoughts on healing the world that is undergoing a complex global mental health crisis, a fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, said an official statement released on Tuesday.

“The worldwide response to the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted how when we work together, we can achieve better and more equitable health outcomes. Current approach to addressing mental health is ineffective and calls for fundamental changes.

“We must address the root cause from a holistic perspective and explore breath as a tool to manage the mind and emotions,” Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

He also spoke about the dollar spent on mental health across the world and how India has a lot to offer in addressing this challenge including the holistic and powerful healing systems with their roots in spirituality such as ayurveda, dhyana and yoga.

The theme of the 53rd WEF meet is ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’, much in line with ‘The Art of Living’s work which spans over 40 decades in conflict resolution and building dialogue, be it in Kosovo, Colombia, Lebanon, Iraq, Pakistan or India, among others.

The conference is being attended by 2,700 leaders from 130 countries and 52 heads of states, including 100 dignitaries from India. The leaders will convene to discuss matters of global concern including geopolitical conflicts, the food and energy crises, climate change, among others and lay a roadmap for a more resilient world order.

–IANS

mka/arm