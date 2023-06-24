scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Study links postpartum depression with adolescent stress

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 24 (IANS) Stress during adolescence can cause postpartum behavioural changes in women and other mammals, including depression and changes in social behaviour after the birth of a child.

Researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham used a mouse model to show how psychological stress during adolescence alters neuronal functions in the brain, resulting in altered postpartum social behaviour.

This research builds on their recent finding that mice exposed to social isolation in late adolescence, which alone causes no endocrine or behavioural changes, show long-lasting behavioural changes only when accompanied by pregnancy and delivery.

The team used this behavioural model to probe for postpartum neural circuit differences between mouse dams that were stressed in late adolescence and a control group of mouse dams that remained unstressed in adolescence, due to normal social interactions with other mice.

They focused on the prelimbic cortex — a hub region of the brain that plays a crucial role in social behaviour and regulation of stress responses.

In the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers found that adolescent psychosocial stress, combined with pregnancy and delivery, caused hypofunction of the glutamatergic pathway that they mapped from the anterior insula region of the brain cortex to the prelimbic cortex.

Glutamate is the main excitatory neurotransmitter in the central nervous systems of mammals.

The diminished function of this cortico-cortical pathway altered neuronal activity in the prelimbic cortex and led, in turn, to abnormal social behaviour, as seen in a test of how much time a mouse dam spends with a familiar mouse that is confined in one corner of a cage, versus a novel mouse, confined in another corner.

“These findings suggest that the prolonged elevation of the stress hormone during the postpartum period plays a crucial role in the observed alterations in neuronal pathway and social behaviour,” said Minae Niwa from UAB’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurobiology.

“Our study has revealed significant findings that demonstrate the involvement of the anterior insula-prelimbic pathway in adolescent stress-induced postpartum alterations related to the recognition of the novelty of other mice, which is a key aspect of social behaviour,” she said.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
New drug can reduce bacteria's ability to develop antibiotic resistance
Next article
Vijay Varma's Kyrgyzstan schedule wrap post eclipsed as fans ask about Tamannaah
This May Also Interest You
News

Vijay Varma's Kyrgyzstan schedule wrap post eclipsed as fans ask about Tamannaah

Health & Lifestyle

New drug can reduce bacteria's ability to develop antibiotic resistance

News

Arjun Kanungo, Shirley Setia team up for new album 'Industry 2'

News

Abeer Singh Godhwani on headlining 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Kumar Sanu recounts when he sang in hotels for money

News

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' has an 'Avengers: Endgame' connection

News

Shannon K spills the beans on her 'Hindi-Vindi' character

News

Billie Eilish opens up about being left 'hurt' by cruel body-shaming critics

News

Two female stars join 'Squid Game' season 2

Technology

Canada launches probe into Titan submersible implosion that killed 5

Technology

VoiceBot SaaS product SuperBot disrupting client queries handling for education institutes

News

'Secret Invasion' dives deeper into Nick Fury's character and his lost edge

News

'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'

Health & Lifestyle

ChatGPT 4 excels at picking the right imaging tests: Study

Technology

Satya Nadella, PM Modi discuss how AI can help improves lives of Indians

News

Kangana Ranaut declares ‘Emergency’

News

Director says 'Veeran' touches on the fine line between superstition and faith

Sports

Even the sky is not the limit for Huafrid Billimoria, the Asian Championship medallist para-triathlete

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US