scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Study suggests TB vax may reduce risk of Alzheimer's

By Agency News Desk

New York, May 20 (IANS) The 100-year-old tuberculosis vaccine Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine may likely reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, suggests a study.

The BCG vaccine offers multiple beneficial effects, and it’s currently a recommended therapy for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

The findings, published in JAMA Network Open, revealed that treatment with the BCG vaccine was associated with a 20 per cent lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

The protective association was greater in patients aged 70 years or older, and also reduced risk of death.

Researchers from the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), followed 6,467 individuals for up to 15 years after they were diagnosed with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

The group included 3,388 patients who underwent BCG vaccine treatment and 3,079 who served as controls, matched by factors such as age, sex, and medical comorbidities.

During follow-up, 202 patients in the BCG vaccine group and 262 in the control group developed Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

The incidence was 8.8 per 1,000 person-years and 12.1 per 1,000 person-years in the respective groups.

In addition, 751 patients in the BCG vaccine group died while 973 people died in the control group. Thus, treatment with BCG vaccine was also associated with a 25 per cent lower risk of death.

“A vaccine like BCG, if proven effective, is a perfect example of a cost-effective, population-healtha”based solution to a devastating illness like Alzheimer’s disease,” Marc Weinberg, an Instructor in Psychiatry at MGH.

“We are shifting our focus towards studying the potential benefits of BCG vaccination of older adults in Alzheimer’s disease-related clinical trials,” he added.

If a causal link is found, it will be important to understand the mechanisms involved. Weinberg and his colleagues note that the BCG vaccine’s effects on the immune system may play a role.

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samsung, LG, other S.Korean firms to invest $49 bn in display biz
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung, LG, other S.Korean firms to invest $49 bn in display biz

News

'Wagle Ki Duniya' stars Sumeet, Pariva open their dressing rooms for strays on set

Health & Lifestyle

Agra roads 'unsafe' for "walking tourists"

News

YouTube star Hank Green reveals he has Hodgkin's lymphoma

News

Contestant Arjit Taneja gives up cheat days to be his fittest to win 'KKK 13'

News

Ileana D'Cruz goes out on a drive; says 'sun's out, bump's out'

Sports

IPL 2023: There's a certain calmness to Jaiswal's batting and I credit Sangakkara for it, says Raina

News

Anupama Solanki on her 'Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer' role: 'This is a 2-in-1 character'

News

Jason Sudeikis reveals he has a collection of 250 pairs of sneakers

Health & Lifestyle

100 cr people, children worldwide at risk of cholera: UN

Sports

Now Rinku has become the X-factor for KKR, not Russell: Harbhajan Singh

News

Sara Ali Khan highlights Indian culture, cinema and art during her powerful speech at the Cannes Film Festival

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya drives a tractor in Gujarat village, posts video

News

Vipul Shah on imparting commando training to underprivileged women

Health & Lifestyle

Paradromics inches closer to FDA approval for brain implant

News

Surveen Chawla puts her best fashion foot forward at Cannes after a decade

Technology

New York City sinking at faster rate, 8 mn at coastal flooding risk: Study

Technology

Zomato elevates Rakesh Ranjan as food delivery CEO

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US