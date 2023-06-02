scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Telangana man dies of cardiac arrest while playing badminton

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, June 2 (IANS) A man died of cardiac arrest while playing badminton in Telangana’s Jagtiyal town on Friday.

Busa Venkataraja Gangaram, 53, suffered cardiac arrest while he was playing the game at Jagtiyal Club in the morning.

CCTV visuals show the man pausing for sometime while playing and then holding the pole of the net. He then collapsed even as a person was approaching him. Others present in the club rushed and one of them was seen administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to revive him.

He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

This is the latest in a series of incidents in the Telugu states in recent times wherein individuals succumbed while attending to their daily chores.

In March, a school teacher suffered cardiac arrest in the classroom and died. The incident had occurred in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh.

On February 28, a man died of cardiac arrest while playing badminton in Hyderabad. On February 25, a 19-year-old collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding of his relative in Nirmal district.

A 24-year-old police constable died of cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Hyderabad on February 22.

On February 20, a man collapsed and died during a Haldi ceremony as part of the wedding of his relative in Hyderabad.

–IANS

ms/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Indian Open of Surfing: Tamil Nadu surfers dominate proceedings on Day 2
Next article
Stalin recalls how Karunanidhi called Ilayaraaja ‘the sage of music’
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Balasore train accident: 12-member medical team, multiple ambulances from Bengal rushing to accident

Sports

Why protecting WFI chief despite knowledge of misconduct with wrestlers: Congress, Trinamool ask PM Modi

Sports

French Open: Djokovic overcomes Davidovich Fokina challenge, advances to fourth round

Sports

Special Olympics Bharat athletes leave for Berlin Games 2023

Sports

French Open: Sabalenka cruises into Round of 16 with win over Rakhimova

Sports

Barca coach Xavi continues to insist he wants Messi back

Sports

FIH Hockey Pro League: India find redemption in 5-1 win against Belgium

News

Padma Lakshmi to hang up her apron as 'Top Chef' host after 20 seasons

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots look to take home advantage

Sports

KIUG 2022: Guru Nanak Dev narrows gap at the top with Panjab with four-gold day

Sports

Pollard, Narine, Russell, Pooran among Trinbago Knight Riders' retentions for CPL 2023

News

Stalin recalls how Karunanidhi called Ilayaraaja ‘the sage of music’

Sports

Indian Open of Surfing: Tamil Nadu surfers dominate proceedings on Day 2

Sports

Uncapped Joylord Gumbie named in Zimbabwe squad for Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier

News

Makers of Malayalam action thriller 'Bazooka' release Mammootty's first look

News

Harrison Ford wanted Indiana Jones to look and feel like an old man in ‘Dial of Destiny’

Technology

Metaverse, Web3 market to reach $200 bn in India by 2035: Report

Technology

AI-controlled drone 'kills' its human operator in simulated test in US

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US