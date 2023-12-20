These five must-haves could complete every man’s wardrobe

Contrary to popular perception, men often struggle more than women to dress up or dress down every day. Whether it’s a party they are heading to or office, a casual weekend outing or a formal function, they’re constantly being judged for the clothes they wear or don’t wear! ‘His trousers and blazers are not cut and fit to precision’, ‘That look isn’t stylish enough and so out of vogue’, ‘The man doesn’t look very comfortable’ are some of the whispers you hear when a man makes his entry at a venue.

With these five must-haves in the closet, he should be able to put all statements to rest!

Formal Shirts: The classic staple

When in doubt, don a well-fitted classic formal shirt and you can do no wrong! This versatile garment looks great in the boardroom, at a social gathering, brunch and even at a party! Neutral colours like white, light blue or subtle patterns with stripes can elevate your look as per your mood and the occasion.

Denim: The ultimate casual cool

No wardrobe is complete without denim! Be it jeans or a jacket, you’ll surely add an element of casual cool to any ensemble with denim in it. Whether you prefer the rugged charm of faded blue jeans or the sleek appeal of black denim, go for high-quality denim that promises longevity and enduring style. Pair your jeans with a casual tee and blazer for a laid-back vibe, or dress them up with a button-down shirt.

Formal Pants: Elevating your style game

Well-tailored formal pants can elevate the style quotient a notch higher, making you stand out at any formal event that requires you to look your polished best. Wear them at business meetings, weddings or formal occasions in masculine shades of charcoal, navy, or khaki and exude confidence and sophistication. Match your formal pants with crisp white dress shirts or shirts in other block colours and steal the show!

Sweatshirts: Comfort meets style

Strike the perfect balance between casual comfort and style with sweatshirts. These must haves are ideal for casual outings, travel, laid-back weekends or even for lounging at home. You can pick vibrantly-coloured patterned hoodies or muted single-shaded sweatshirts depending on your personal style. Look effortlessly cool by pairing your hoodie with jeans or joggers.

Polo Shirts: Casual chic

A classic polo shirt epitomises casual chic bridging the gap between a day-out and a day-in effortlessly. Opt for high-quality, breathable fabrics like cotton or cotton-blends that will keep you comfortable across all seasons. The best part about Polo shirts is that they come in an array of colours, making mixing and matching a dream. They’re perfect for weekend outings, casual Fridays, or even a round of golf. Pair them with jeans or chinos for a relaxed yet put-together look.

With these five must-haves, men will always be prepped and ready to rock any occasion, formal or casual!