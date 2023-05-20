scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Toddler's gut bacteria can predict future obesity

By Agency News Desk

London, May 20 (IANS) The make-up and volume of gut bacteria in toddlers when they are 3.5 years old is predictive of body mass index (BMI) at age 5, irrespective of whether they are born prematurely or not, according to new research.

The findings, being presented at this year’s European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Dublin, Ireland, also identified differences in the bacteria that colonise the gut seen in adults living with obesity, suggesting that changes in the gut microbiota that predispose to adult obesity begin in early childhood.

“The gut microbiota is emerging as an important early-life factor able to influence weight gain in childhood and later life,” said Gael Toubon from Inserm, France.

“Our findings reveal how an imbalance in distinct bacterial groups may play an important role in the development of obesity.

The make-up of the gut microbiota grows and changes in the first few months and years of life and disruption to its development is associated with conditions in later life including inflammatory bowel disease, Type 1 diabetes, and childhood obesity.

However, the associations between gut microbiota and both change in BMI during childhood and paediatric overweight remain unclear, and information on infants born preterm is scarce.

To find out more, the study led by researchers from Inserm, Universite Paris Cite and Sorbonne Paris Nord in France investigated how the gut microbiota of children at 3.5 years was associated with their BMI at 5 years old and changes in their BMI between 2 and 5 years old.

Overall, 143 preterm infants (born less than 32 weeks of gestational age) were included and 369 full-term infants (born more than 33 weeks of gestational age). Stool samples were collected at 3.5 years.

Genetic microbiota profiling revealed a positive association between BMI z-score (a measure of body weight based on height for each age group by sex) at 5 years and the ratio of gut bacteria Firmicutes to Bacteroidetes that are directly involved with obesity.

The more Bacteroidetes (compared to Firmicutes), the leaner individuals tend to be.

“The reason these gut bacteria affect weight is because they regulate how much fat we absorb,” Toubon said, adding “children with a higher ratio of Firmicutes to Bacteroidetes will absorb more calories and be more likely to gain weight.

The analysis also found that greater abundances of three categories of bacteria — Eubacterium hallii group, Fusicatenibacter, and Eubacterium ventriosum group — were identified as a risk factor for a higher BMI z-score.

And greater numbers of three types of bacteria — Eggerthella, Colidextribacter, and Ruminococcaceae CAG-352 — were associated with a lower BMI z-score.

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
When Varsha Usgaonkar taught Naseeruddin Shah 'little bit of dance' in Ooty
Next article
Olympian Ajit Pal Singh bereaved as international athlete wife passes away
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey India congratulates Deep Grace Ekka on completing 250 International Caps

Sports

Olympian Ajit Pal Singh bereaved as international athlete wife passes away

News

When Varsha Usgaonkar taught Naseeruddin Shah 'little bit of dance' in Ooty

News

Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals her list of qualities for an ideal husband

News

Beyonce, Jay-Z purchase most expensive home ever in California

News

Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar reprise their roles in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3'

News

Karishma Modi is excited for her Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'

Health & Lifestyle

Study suggests TB vax may reduce risk of Alzheimer's

Technology

Samsung, LG, other S.Korean firms to invest $49 bn in display biz

News

‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ stars Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati open their dressing rooms for strays on set

Health & Lifestyle

Agra roads 'unsafe' for "walking tourists"

News

YouTube star Hank Green reveals he has Hodgkin's lymphoma

News

Contestant Arjit Taneja gives up cheat days to be his fittest to win ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

News

Ileana D'Cruz goes out on a drive; says 'sun's out, bump's out'

Sports

IPL 2023: There's a certain calmness to Jaiswal's batting and I credit Sangakkara for it, says Raina

News

Anupama Solanki on her 'Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer' role: 'This is a 2-in-1 character'

News

Jason Sudeikis reveals he has a collection of 250 pairs of sneakers

Health & Lifestyle

100 cr people, children worldwide at risk of cholera: UN

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US