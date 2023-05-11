Tomb clusters in S.Korea recommended for Unesco World Heritage list inclusion

Seoul, May 11 (IANS) The Gaya Tumuli, seven tomb clusters from South Korea’s ancient Gaya confederacy, has been recommend for inclusion on the Unesco World Heritage list by an international advisory body, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said on Thursday.

The Gaya Tumuli was recommended for inscription during a meeting of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), a cultural heritage evaluation advisory organisation under Unesco, according to CHA.

The World Heritage Committee will make a final decision based on ICOMOS’ recommendation during the 45th session to be held in Saudi Arabia in September, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Gaya was a loosely knit federation of six or seven small kingdoms that prospered between the first and sixth centuries in southern and central region of the Korean Peninsula.

The tumuli consists of seven clusters of tombs that display the architectural style of graves built in the fourth and fifth centuries, along with burial accessories and goods showing Gaya’s network of trade and handcrafted manufacturing.

The seven cemeteries are all sited in highly visible hilly areas in the political centre of their respective polities.

These sites exhibit dense concentrations of burials that were constructed over extended periods of time.

If the tumuli are added to the list, South Korea will have 16 sites inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

–IANS

ksk/