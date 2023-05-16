scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

U.P NOW HOLDS SECOND POSITION IN GI TAGGED PRODUCTS</p><p>UP now holds second position in GI tagged products

By Agency News Desk

Varanasi (UP), May 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh now holds second position in the country in terms of having the maximum number of Geographical Indication-tagged goods after receiving GI tags for three more ODOP crafts.

The ODOP crafts that have received GI tags include Mainpuri tarkashi, Mahoba Gaura stone craft, and Sambhal horn craft.

While Tamil Nadu leads with 55 GI-tagged goods, UP and Karnataka follow with 48 and 46 GI products, respectively.

However, UP is first in terms of GI-tagged handicrafts with 36 crafts to its credit.

“With this feat, UP, beating Karnataka, has become the second state with maximum GI-tagged goods in the country. UP also has the maximum number of GI tags in handicrafts in the country,” said GI expert Rajni Kant, a Padma Shri awardee, and head of Human Welfare Association (HWA) that facilitated these handicrafts to get the GI certification.

According to him, of the 48 GI goods of UP, 36 products belong to the handicraft category.

In Varanasi region alone, 18 GI-tagged goods out of 23 belong to the handicraft category.

“Uttar Pradesh is not only the biggest exporter of GI-tagged products but it also involves the largest amount of manpower in this sector, making the highest annual turnover in the country,” claimed Kant.

Kant added that 20 more applications from UP for the GI certification are in the final stages.

He said that so far, his organisation has provided technical facilitation to file 175 applications in 18 states, out of which 46 products received GI certification.

“Maximum applications were filed during the Covid period after 2019,” he said.

According to him, Tarkashi Handcrafts Cooperative Society had applied for Mainpuri tarkashi, Gaura Udyog Industrial Cooperative Society had applied for “Mahoba Gaura stone handicraft” and Handicraft Welfare Society had applied for “Sambhal horn (sing) craft.

Tarkashi is a technique of inlaying brass, copper or silver wires in wood. It is a unique and artistic product of Mainpuri district. It is used for decorating jewellery boxes, name plaques and other similar items.

The Sambhal horn craft gets its raw material from the horns of dead animals that makes this industry environment friendly. Sambhal’s horn and bone products are known all over the world. Sambhal offers a wide range of decorative horn-bone handicrafts that are available in different attractive looks, designs and patterns.

Mahoba is known nationwide for its exquisite Gaura stone craft. Gaura stone craft is made of radiant white-coloured stone that is predominantly found in this region. Gaura stone has a soft texture. It is cut into several pieces which are then used for making various craft items that are used for ornamental purposes.

–IANS

amita/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Bowlers are very close to my heart, says Hardik after GT qualify for playoffs
Next article
Amazon to develop new 'The Lord of the Rings' MMO game
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Amazon to develop new 'The Lord of the Rings' MMO game

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers are very close to my heart, says Hardik after GT qualify for playoffs

Technology

iDEX-DIO signs 250th contract under Mission DefSpace

Sports

Barca president stresses good relationship with Messi but no plan to bring him back

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's ton; Shami, Mohit's four-fer power GT to Playoffs with 34-run win over SRH

Sports

Champions League: No major injury problems for Real Madrid ahead of semifinal clash with Man City

Sports

AIFF takes strategic steps to reform Grassroots football in India

Technology

Europe okays Microsoft's $68.7bn acquisition of gaming giant Activision

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala versus Odisha headlines in quarterfinals

Sports

IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar's fifer restricts GT to 188/8 after Gill's maiden ton

Sports

IPL 2023: With next generation coming in, current players might not be in T20 scheme of things, says Aakash Chopra

Sports

Bundesliga: Pragmatic Union Berlin likely to end up in Champions League

News

Raima, Riya Sen looking to join politics eventually

Health & Lifestyle

HC seeks medical report of all Tihar jail convicts aged over 75

Health & Lifestyle

Check feasibility of installing ACLS service at 3 major interchange stations: HC to DMRC

News

SRK jokes that Gauri Khan is busy designing the world except his room

Technology

Mark Zuckerberg announces Chat Lock on WhatsApp

Sports

Telangana CM announces Rs 2.5 crore for Chess Grandmaster Praneeth

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US