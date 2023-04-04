scorecardresearch
UP BJP leader's car blocks ambulance, patient dies

By News Bureau

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), April 4 (IANS) A BJP leader from Sitapur district has been accused of blocking a road with his unattended car, resulting in the death of a man who was being rushed to a hospital in an ambulance.

Family members of the patient have alleged that the BJP leader, Umesh Mishra, threatened them with dire consequences when they questioned him.

According to reports, the patient, Suresh Chandra, complained of chest pain on Saturday after which he was immediately referred to a Lucknow hospital.

The patient with his family had just left the district hospital, where doctors said he was having a heart attack. They were forced to stop as Umesh Mishra had parked his WagonR car on the road and left.

The ambulance could not move for more than 30 minutes, and Suresh Chandra died inside, writhing in pain.

The BJP leader returned later and started hurling expletives in a fit of rage when confronted.

A video recorded by bystanders showed Umesh Mishra, who claimed to be the brother of BJP leader and Block Chief Ram Kinkar Pandey, abusing the brother-in-law of the man who had died. He is also heard threatening to get him framed in police cases.

He said the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police worked at his instructions, and he would ‘finish him’.

A few police personnel are also seen standing quietly while Umesh Mishra fumed at the relatives of the dead man, but nobody intervened.

He then fled the spot in his car.

The video has gone viral on social media, drawing bitter criticism towards the police for its alleged inaction.

District officials refused to respond to the incident.

–IANS

amita/dpb

