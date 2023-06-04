scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

UP govt withdraws injections. orders probe after reaction

By Agency News Desk

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), June 4 (AINS) The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the withdrawal of injections of a particular batch number from all hospitals where they had been supplied.

This comes two days after 16 out of 50 women developed fever and shivering when the two antibiotic and one calcium injections were administered to them in the maternity ward of district women hospital here on Friday night.

The state government has sought a detailed report regarding the reaction of these injections.

Meanwhile, chief superintendent of district women hospital, Dr Jai Kumar, has constituted a three-member team to probe the cause of reactions.

Drug inspector Jai Singh confirmed that the vials of particular batches supplied by Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited had been sent for tests.

He said the exercise for the withdrawal of these injections from various hospitals had begun. Dr Kumar confirmed that use of Amoxicillin injection acid batch number AB_193009, Gentamicin injection batch number UT 32 and use of Metoclopramide batch number MT 12249 had been put on hold in all district hospitals of the state.

Chief medical officer, Gorakhpur, Dr Ashutosh Dubey said all the women, who had complained of shivering and vomiting and hay fever, were now stable.

–IANS

amita/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kannada actress Prema takes ramp walk with cancer survivors to spread message of courage
Next article
New treatment delivers 'cold-blooded' death to tumours, cancer cells
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

New treatment delivers 'cold-blooded' death to tumours, cancer cells

Health & Lifestyle

Kannada actress Prema takes ramp walk with cancer survivors to spread message of courage

Sports

Football: Forward Asensio confirms his departure from Real Madrid

Sports

Athletics: Kosgei, Kiptum to lead Kenya's marathon team at World Championship

Sports

French Open: Swiatek steamrolls into Round of 16

Sports

Odisha train tragedy: Indian men's hockey team observes a minute silence for victims, prays for injured

Sports

KIUG 2022: Curtains come down on the best Games as Panjab University emerge champions

Sports

FIH Pro League: India squandered lead twice, beat Great Britain in shoot-out

Sports

Debutant Josh Tongue stars in England's 10-wicket win over Ireland in one-off Test

News

Aamir Raza Husain, creator of stage spectacles, passes away aged 66

Sports

Forwards Halicharan Narzary, Rohit Danu to leave Hyderabad FC

Sports

WTC final should be at least a three-game series, feels David Warner

Sports

Athletics: 'There's still more to come', says Kipyegon after setting women's 1500m world record

Sports

Nadal out for at least five months after hip operation (ld)

Sports

French Open: Ruud beats Zhizhen to seal his spot in fourth round

Sports

Indian Open of Surfing: Teenagers Kishore Kumar, Kamali Moorthy win double on first day

Sports

KIUG 2022: Panjab University regain crown as Guru Nanak Dev University fall short on final day

Sports

Junior Shooting World Cup: Sainyam gives India a golden start in Germany

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US