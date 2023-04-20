scorecardresearch
UP records highest Covid spike in 10 months

Lucknow, April 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest single-day spike in the last 10 months with 910 fresh Covid cases, and Lucknow alone accounted for 245 of them.

Also on Wednesday, the state reported three new Covid deaths — one each from Ghaziabad, Meerut and Mainpuri, according to official data.

After Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar (142), Ghaziabad (117) and Meerut (28) reported the most cases even as 613 patients recovered in the same period.

In the state capital, Chinhat and NK Road reported 38 each, Alambagh 31, Aliganj 29, Indira Nagar 17, Chowk 16 and Gosainganj 5.

This pushed the city’s active cases to 1,027, the highest this year, data from the office of the chief medical officer of Lucknow said.

On an average, 3,000 Covid samples were being tested daily, mostly through the RT-PCR method.

Dr M.K. Singh, the in-charge of vaccination in the city, said: “The second vaccine dose has been administered to 100 per cent eligible beneficiaries in Lucknow. Many people have taken the third dose as well.”

In a 24-hour period recently, the state tested 58,758 samples for Covid.

Uttar Pradesh has, so far, reported 21,36,380 Covid cases and 23,663 deaths.

