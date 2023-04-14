scorecardresearch
UP reports highest single-day spike in Covid cases at 575

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 14 (IANS) The fresh Covid-19 cases, reported in Uttar Pradesh has touched a new high with 575, the highest in a single day this year, officials said on Friday.

One Covid-positive patient died in Hardoi district.

The active number of Covid cases crossed the 2,000-mark in the state.

Gautam Buddha Nagar has reported the highest 114 new cases followed by districts like Ghaziabad (108), Lucknow (69), Varanasi (10), Bijnor (14), Bulandshahr (14), Kanpur (12), Jalaun (12), Barabanki (12) and Prayagraj (14).

Lucknow has 415 active Covid cases, the highest among all districts in the state. Aishbagh in Lucknow reported two new cases, Alambagh 4, Chinhat 11 and Indira Nagar 13. A total of 44 patients recovered in Lucknow and 245 in the state.

Uttar Pradesh now has 2,094 active Covid cases. The state has till now reported 21,32,058 cases and 23,653 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

–IANS

amita/khz/

UN warns of outbreak of waterborne diseases in Somalia amid heavy rains
UP: 'Naubat Khana' now in ASI list of protected monuments
