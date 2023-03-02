scorecardresearch
Vaccination centres close in Denmark's Capital Region

By News Bureau

Copenhagen, March 2 (IANS) Denmark is set to close vaccination centres in its capital region thanks to the success of campaigns against Covid-19, influenza and pneumococcal disease, it was announced.

Nearly 500,000 citizens have received booster shots against Covid-19 in the Capital Region alone, which includes Greater Copenhagen, North Zealand and the island of Bornholm, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a total of 3.7 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, influenza, and pneumococcal disease since fall 2022, the Capital Region announced on Wednesday.

“We have constantly adapted our vaccination offer, and with the end of the seasonal vaccination programme, only a small number of citizens may still require vaccination. That is why we are closing the centres,” said Jonas Egebart, Director of the Capital Region’s Emergency Preparedness unit.

Test centres for Covid-19 in the Region will also close by the end of March 2023, although testing will still be possible if recommended by a doctor.

–IANS

int/khz/

