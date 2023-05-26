scorecardresearch
Writer, director of 'The Diary of West Bengal' summoned by Kolkata Police

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, May 26 (IANS) Sanoj Mishra, the writer and director of the controversial movie ‘The Diary of West Bengal’ has been served a legal notice by Kolkata Police and has been asked to be present at a city police station on May 30 for the purpose of questioning.

Police sources said that the trailer of the movie was released on YouTube recently, following which, there was a complaint on May 11, alleging that the movie seemed to have been made as a deliberate attempt to malign the image of West Bengal.

“Following preliminary investigation, the top brass of the city felt that there is sufficient ground to question the director in the matter and hence, a notice has been served to him asking him to report at Amherst Street Police station at 12 noon on May 30,” a city police official said.

The notice has been issued under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code. (CrPC).

Recently, the West Bengal government was in controversy for imposing a ban on the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’, on grounds that the content of the movie can hamper communal harmony in the state.

The director of the movie Subrata Sen moved the Supreme Court and the ban was finally lifted. The state government faced criticism from the opposition parties, civil society, intellectuals and celebrities for imposing the ban.

–IANS

src/kvd

