Conan Gray becomes Onitsuka Tiger’s brand ambassador

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger continues to present a contemporary collection that combines fashion with sports, and heritage with innovation. Singer-songwriter Conan Gray has been named an Onitsuka Tiger’s brand ambassador. The brand will collaborate on various activities, including the first appearance in Onitsuka Tiger Magazine, which will be released on the January 17th.

Conan Gray has gained a lot of support from younger generations for expressing his unique ideas and style in the truest way and is an icon of Generation Z who presents new values through music and fashion. He is an artist who embodies the vision of Kihachiro Onitsuka, the founder of Onitsuka Tiger, to “empower youth and give them hope for the future.” Onitsuka Tiger, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2024, will incorporate his new ideas and styles to create a future of the brand.

Conan Gray said, “I’m thrilled to be the face of Onitsuka Tiger. These shoes are such an iconic piece of Japanese style and being that I wore them throughout my own Japanese childhood, it feels fateful to be dancing in them in my adulthood.”

Conan Gray is a singer-songwriter who spent his childhood in Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan. His debut album ‘Kid Krow’ released in 2020 debuted at number 5 on the US album chart and debuted at number 1 as a pop album, marking the biggest debut record by a newcomer in 2020.