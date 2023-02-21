scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

13-member contingent all set to represent India in Metz Abilympics in March

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) A contingent of 13 divyangan athletes, selected nationally, will represent India in the 10th International Abilympics, the global skills competition for persons with disabilities, in Metz, France, from March 23-26.

Representing India in the 12 Skill Categories, the contingent has entered the last leg of their preparations in multiple boot camps being held across the country.

The team will participate in select trades from overall 45 Competitive skill categories, under ICT, Crafts, Hospitality, Services and Industry. The event aims to create public awareness and nurture the productive talent of persons with disabilities by providing them with opportunities to acquire and enhance their vocational skills to achieve economic independence.

Organised by the Abilympics France in partnership with WorldSkills France, this major event will meet nearly 1500 participants from across the globe. Abilympics (Olympics of Abilities): a movement of ‘Excellence in Skilling’ comprises vocational skills competitions, specifically designed for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), to screen and showcase the best talent in vocational skill categories like IT, Arts & Crafts, Hospitality and Services.

The first Abilympics competition was held in Tokyo in 1981 to commemorate the United Nations’ International Year of Disabled Persons (IYDP).

Abilympics France is a non-profit association established in 2014. Its main role is to promote the participation of people with disabilities in skills competitions in France and at the international level. The Abilympics skill competitions are held in skilled trades, which the Olympic and Paralympic Games represent in sports.

Jitendra Aggarwal, Founder CEO Sarthak Educational Trust & Secretary General NAAI said, “We are poised to promote Abilympics in the country and provide exposure and equal opportunities for disabled persons to advanced technologies in various vocational, leisure and living skills thus boosting their confidence as the Abilympics demonstrate the professional excellence of persons with disabilities in a competitive situation”.

“Since 2016, the National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI) and Sarthak Educational Trust have been jointly paving the way for a more inclusive approach towards the cause of disability inclusivity by working closely with Government Agencies, Corporate Bodies, Civil Societies, and PwDs from rural & urban India,” he was quoted in a release on Tuesday.

–IANS

bsk/cs

Previous article
IND v AUS: Absence of Delhi boy Rishabh Pant felt by fans during second Test
Next article
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Wish Nathan Lyon had bowled over the wicket, more into the stumps, says Whitney
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 130,000 child Covid-19 cases in past 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US