13-member contingent all set to represent India in Metz Abilympics in March

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) A contingent of 13 divyangan athletes, selected nationally, will represent India in the 10th International Abilympics, the global skills competition for persons with disabilities, in Metz, France, from March 23-26.

Representing India in the 12 Skill Categories, the contingent has entered the last leg of their preparations in multiple boot camps being held across the country.

The team will participate in select trades from overall 45 Competitive skill categories, under ICT, Crafts, Hospitality, Services and Industry. The event aims to create public awareness and nurture the productive talent of persons with disabilities by providing them with opportunities to acquire and enhance their vocational skills to achieve economic independence.

Organised by the Abilympics France in partnership with WorldSkills France, this major event will meet nearly 1500 participants from across the globe. Abilympics (Olympics of Abilities): a movement of ‘Excellence in Skilling’ comprises vocational skills competitions, specifically designed for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), to screen and showcase the best talent in vocational skill categories like IT, Arts & Crafts, Hospitality and Services.

The first Abilympics competition was held in Tokyo in 1981 to commemorate the United Nations’ International Year of Disabled Persons (IYDP).

Abilympics France is a non-profit association established in 2014. Its main role is to promote the participation of people with disabilities in skills competitions in France and at the international level. The Abilympics skill competitions are held in skilled trades, which the Olympic and Paralympic Games represent in sports.

Jitendra Aggarwal, Founder CEO Sarthak Educational Trust & Secretary General NAAI said, “We are poised to promote Abilympics in the country and provide exposure and equal opportunities for disabled persons to advanced technologies in various vocational, leisure and living skills thus boosting their confidence as the Abilympics demonstrate the professional excellence of persons with disabilities in a competitive situation”.

“Since 2016, the National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI) and Sarthak Educational Trust have been jointly paving the way for a more inclusive approach towards the cause of disability inclusivity by working closely with Government Agencies, Corporate Bodies, Civil Societies, and PwDs from rural & urban India,” he was quoted in a release on Tuesday.

–IANS

bsk/cs