132nd Durand Cup: Aaren D Silva's hat-trick helps Hyderabad FC sign off with facile win

Guwahati, Aug 22 (IANS) Hyderabad FC (HFC) defeated Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC (TAFC) 3-0, courtesy of an Aaren D Silva hat-trick, in the final Group E game at Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, to end their campaign in the 132nd Durand Cup with a win.

It is the fifth hat trick of the tournament and the fourth by an Indian.

The Nizams will finish second in the group behind Chennaiyin FC, who topped with a 100% record and nine points. TAFC finished fourth behind third-placed Delhi FC, with one point from the draw against Delhi.

Hyderabad FC manager Thangboi Singto made four changes to his 11 that started the last Chennaiyin game including bringing in Gurmeet under the bar in place of Anuj Kumar. TAFC coach Megh Raj made two in contrast.

The first goal for the Nizams came in the 16th minute. The cross came in from Ramhlunchhunga from the left flank. Aaren had to get ahead of the marker and directed his header away from keeper Bikesh Kuthu.

The second goal came eight minutes later when Md. Yasir found Aaren inside the box with a delectable ball that sliced through the TAFC defense and the latter returned the compliment with a chip over the keeper.

Sensing trouble, Megh Raj made a double change at the 30-minute mark, bringing in Santosh and Ashish in place of Sehseheng and Tanka Bahadur. That did off an enterprising shot by Phatteman Ghale, but his left-footed volley just eluded the reach of Gurmeet and missed the target as well.

That was perhaps TAFC’s best attempt of the game as Aaren duly completed his hat trick in the second half.

He could have done it a minute earlier than he finally did, missing a free header. However, in the 69th minute, Yasir put Aaren on inside the box again and the tall and sturdy forward turned his marker on the inside and placed it calmly with his left for a well-deserved hat-trick.

