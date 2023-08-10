scorecardresearch
132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-1, move to the top of Group E

By Agency News Desk

Guwahati, Aug 10 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-1 in the southern derby fixture of the 132nd Durand Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium and moved to the top spot in Group E, here on Thursday.

Jordan Murray, Connor Shields and an own goal from Alex Saji completed the score line for Chennaiyin while Chingelsana Singh scored for Hyderabad via a penalty.

Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto lined up his team in a 3-5-2 formation while Owen Coyle started in a 4-3-3 in their first match of the Durand Cup indicating the approach of both teams in the crucial group encounter.

The match started at a frantic pace with Hyderabad earning a corner early on. Hitesh Sharma was swept off his feet by Jitheshwor Singh conceding a penalty. The resulting penalty was converted with ease by Hyderabad captain Chinglensana Singh.

Chennaiyin responded right away and equalized in the 6th minute through an own goal by Hyderabad defender Alex Saji. Farukh Choudhary’s beautiful cross from the left was deflected into his own goal by Alex in an attempt to clear.

Both defences looked nervous which were evident from the mistakes being made and one such mistake led to Chennaiyin taking the lead in the 15th minute. Hyderabad goalkeeper Anuj Kumar’s wayward pass was intercepted by Jordan Murray who found a free Connor Shields across the box. Connor finished expertly past the goalkeeper to score his first goal in Indian football and also the lead in the game for Chennaiyin.

The Marina Machans continued to put pressure on the Hyderabad side as they looked to score from every attack. Connor Shields had his shot saved by the goalkeeper. Hyderabad were lucky to break for the half with conceding just two goals.

Chennaiyin scored their third goal right from the kick off. Ayush Adhikari lifted a simple ball above the Hyderabad defence catching them napping and Jordan Murray finished expertly past Anuj Kumar to increase the gap between the sides.

The introduction of Mohammed Yasir brought some life into the attack of Hyderabad but there was no incisiveness to their attacks. Chennaiyin were in no hurry to exert pressure on their opposition as Owen Coyle brought in the changes with the match looking settled.

Vincy Barretto was threatening Hyderabad with his pace down the wings. He could have added a fourth for his side but his effort was saved by the Hyderabad keeper. Chennaiyin saw off the game to start their campaign in the Durand Cup on a high and secured top position in the group.

Agency News Desk
