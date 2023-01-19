scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

1st ODI: Double century one of those things, like what dreams are made of, says Shubman Gill

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (IANS) In the first ODI between India and New Zealand, 686 runs were scored and a total of 24 sixes were hit with two stunning knocks of different qualities played out in front of 31,187 spectators at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Wednesday.

In the match which literally went down the wire, Shubman Gill and Michael Bracewell shined. While Gill became the youngest cricketer to hit a double century in ODIs at 23 years and 132 days, and the fastest Indian to get 1000 runs in the format, Bracewell lifted New Zealand from 131/6 to almost chasing down 350, but fell 12 runs short.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Gill said his knock of 208 from 149 balls, laced with 19 fours and nine sixes, apart from 58 ones and ten twos at a strike-rate of 139.60, was one of the things which came in the category of ‘what dreams are made of’.

“I wasn’t thinking about 200 before I hit those sixes in the 46th or 47th over. That’s when I thought I could get a double. I won’t call it a “wow” feeling but it feels nice when the ball goes off the bat how you want it. There’s certainly a feeling of satisfaction. It has sunk in pretty well, this is certainly one of those things, like what dreams are made of,” he said.

Gill’s scoring accelerated throughout the innings, with his first 50 coming off 52 balls. He went from 50 to 100 off just 35 deliveries and then jumped from 100 to 150 in 35 deliveries.

But it was his final flurry that saw the acceleration really take off, with Gill going from 150 to 200 in just 23 balls, passing the double-century point thanks to three consecutive sixes off Lockie Ferguson in the 49th over.

“I was waiting eagerly to go out there and do what I wanted to do. I wanted to unleash but sometimes you don’t get to do it with wickets falling. I got to do it in the end. When the bowler is on top, you have to get them under pressure otherwise it’s easier for them to create dot balls. I tried to get singles and boundaries and get them under pressure,” he added.

Bracewell hit 12 fours and ten sixes in his 78-ball knock, while adding 162 off just 102 balls for the seventh wicket with Mitchell Santner, who made 57 off 45 balls, giving India a mighty scare, before him falling lbw to Shardul Thakur in the final over gave India a victory and 1-0 lead in three-match series.

“We were just trying to give ourselves a chance, we managed to get a partnership but unfortunately it wasn’t enough which is a bit of a bummer really. It’s early on in my international career so I don’t have a lot of footage of these bowlers but I try to get a feel of what they bowl,” he said.

Bracewell concluded by saying he and Santner just wanted to have a shot at winning the match for New Zealand.

“Once Mitch and I got ourselves settled, we weren’t talking too much about winning, we wanted to take it deep and give ourselves a chance. We wanted to have a good crack and you need to back yourselves with 20 needed off the last over. The bowlers did well in that period (after I got my hundred) with their yorkers. Credit to them,” he said.

–IANS

nr/ak

Previous article
ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC register 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC, inch closer to playoff spot
Next article
ILT20: Hasaranga's 3/18, Hales' fifty lead Desert Vipers to 7-wicket win over ADKR
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ILT20: Robin Uthappa urges fans in UAE to cheer for Dubai Capitals in stadiums

Sports

ILT20: Hasaranga's 3/18, Hales' fifty lead Desert Vipers to 7-wicket win over ADKR

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC register 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC, inch closer to playoff spot

Sports

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Watching Gill bat is fantastic; Siraj has been brilliant, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

WPGT 2023, Leg 2: Amandeep shares lead with Pranavi on Day 1

Sports

Sathiyan-Manika reach mix doubles quarters at WTT Contender

Sports

Sports Ministry gives wrestling body 72 hours to respond on sexual harassment charge

Sports

1st ODI: Gill smashes 208 as India survive Bracewell scare to win by 12 runs, take 1-0 series lead (ld)

Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Trisha, Mannat star in India's 83-run victory over Scotland

Sports

1st ODI: Bracewell's sensational 140 in vain as India win by 12 runs, take 1-0 series lead against NZ

Sports

Football: Coaches, players and partners laud Reliance Foundation Youth Sports 2022-23

Sports

South Africa announce squad for England ODIs; Magala, Jansen return

Sports

India Open 2023: Srikanth loses to Axelsen in first round; Lee Zii Jia, Antonsen register hard-fought win (Ld)

Technology

Collapsed crypto exchange FTX claims $415 mn hacked

News

Imaad Shah, Saba Azad among homespun artistes at Lollapalooza India

News

'Salaar' makers drop night shoot pic, indicate Prabhas movie on track

Technology

Netflix hiring for flight attendant, offering pay of up to $385k

News

Drones for shopping malls? 'Shark Tank India 2' judges bite the idea

Sports

DCW sends notice to Sports Ministry over sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

Netflix takes K-Content to new heights with its 2023 slate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US