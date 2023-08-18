scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

1st T20I: Burmah, Prasidh, Bishnoi shine as India restrict Ireland to 139/7 in series opener

By Agency News Desk

Dublin, Aug 18 (IANS) Discipline bowling display from Jasprit Bumrah on his comeback along with debutant Prasidh Krishna and spinner Ravi Bishnoi helped India restrict Ireland to 139/7 in the first T20I of the three-match series, here at the Village on Friday.

When Ireland was struggling 59/6, Barry McCarthy scored maiden fifty (33-ball 51 not out) and built a crucial partnership with Curtis Campher (39 off 33), providing some stability after the early wobble. With the help of three massive overs, the hosts finished with a respectable total of 139/7 in 20 overs.

Bumrah shone on his much-awaited return from injury layoff, picking up 2 wickets and delivering a fine death over. Prasidh Krishna and Bishnoi also chipped in with 2 wickets each.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, India got off to a flier as Bumrah’s double strike in the very first over reduced the hosts Ireland to 4/2. The visitors continued with their sustained bowling attack to keep Ireland on the back foot, taking down their top order within the powerplay.

Debutant Prasidh Krishna dismissed Harry Tector in the fifth over, while Ravi Bishnoi eliminated captain Paul Stirling in the following over. As a result, Ireland found themselves in a difficult position at 30/4 when the powerplay concluded.

The next over, Prasidh claimed his second in the form of George Dockrell, leading half of the Irish side heading back to the pavilion.

India continued with a dominant bowling showcase, with Bishnoi taking out Mark Adair in the 11 over, adding to the woes of Ireland’s batting performance as the hosts were reeling 59/6 in 11 overs.

Then, Barry McCarthy and Curtis Campher got into the rebuilding act, forming a 57-run stand for the seventh wicket. However, this partnership was disrupted by Arshdeep Singh in the 18th over.

McCarthy went for some lusty blows in the final over and completed his maiden fifty in 33 balls and thanks to Arshdeep’s expensive 20th over, Ireland posted 139/7.

Brief scores: Ireland 139/7 in 20 overs (Barry McCarthy 51, Curtis Campher 39; Jasprit Bumrah 2-24, Prasidh Krishna 2-32)

–IANS

bc/cd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rana Pratap bags Jharkhand's first gold medal at 39th Sub-Jr, 49th Jr National Aquatic
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Rana Pratap bags Jharkhand's first gold medal at 39th Sub-Jr, 49th Jr National Aquatic

News

From painter of cars to artist of words, Gulzar is ageless, timeless

Health & Lifestyle

Govt has special focus on traditional medicine, says Mandaviya

News

Neeraj Pandey is definitely a 'bad habit', says Anupam Kher

Sports

With Harry Kane leading the line, Bayern Munich to Kick off title defence on August 19

News

Nikhil Siddhartha unveils warrior-mode poster for upcoming 'Swayambhu'

Sports

Pro Championship 2023: Golfers Akshay Sharma, Sunhit Bishnoi gain two-shot advantage on moving day

Sports

Virat best at No. 3 and has 5 to 7 years of cricket, says his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Sports

Young guns put up stellar show in chess World Cup, on the prowl for more

Sports

Durand Cup 2023: Chennaiyin beat Delhi FC to finish on top of Group E

Sports

1st T20I: Bumrah returns as India opt to bowl first against Ireland; Rinku, Prasidh to make debut

Technology

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal plans e-commerce startup: Report

Technology

7 in 10 IT leaders believe AI-enabled tech will make teams more efficient: Study

Technology

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez pair up with A-list couple on vacation before wedding

News

Sana Sayyad shares her joy over shooting with Ayushmann, Ananya

News

How Bruce Lee inspired creators of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

News

‘KBC 15’: Abhishek Bachchan shares what happens when Amitabh Bachchan sits for family movie night

Technology

Sun's activity is behind Neptune vanishing clouds

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US