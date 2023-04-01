2nd Div I-League qualifiers: Bengaluru United thrash Chennayin B 5-0

Chennai, March 31 (IANS) Impressive performances from Irfan Yadwad and Shajan Franklin helped a dominant FC Bengaluru United hand Chennayin B, a 5-0 defeat in their fourth Group C clash of the 2nd Division I-League qualifiers on a sizzling afternoon at the SSN ground here on Friday.

Irfan Yadwad (10′, 22′, 84′) impressed again, leading the offence with a clinical hat-trick, while Shajan Franklin (61′, 82′) secured a brace to establish an unassailable lead and a crucial three points for FCBU.

With seven points in four games, FCBU move into second place on the points table, tied with Bengaluru FC and trailing leaders Golden Threads FC by a mere one point.

The Men in Red found their momentum early in the first half, asserting their intent from the beginning of the encounter. Ten minutes into the game, a defensive blunder from Chennayin B allowed Yadwad to win the ball in a dangerous position and open the score with a sharp finish.

An abundance of opportunities were created by Bengaluru United and they failed to convert on three promising occasions, the best of which fell to Shajan Franklin in the 17th minute. Yadwad poached another goal soon after, following yet another defensive slip-up by the Chennayin unit in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0 before half-time.

In the second half, FCBU continued their pursuit of goals, and they were rewarded in the 61st minute when Vinil Poojary’s cross was met by a lethal header from Franklin that bustled into the back of the net, redeeming himself and giving his team a three-goal advantage.

Franklin completed his brace in the 82nd minute of the game; he converted from a scoring position in the box after a crucial assist from Selwyn. FCBU continued to provide top-quality service into the box throughout the game and this culminated with Nikhil Mali’s assist in the 84th minute that was headed in by Irfan Yadwad to complete a well-deserving hat-trick.

In a tight group in which goal difference could be critical, the massive victory augurs well for the two-time Karnataka Super Division Champions. FC Bengaluru United are back home for their next encounter where they will take on Golden Threads FC for the second time in the season, on April 9 at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

