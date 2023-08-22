scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

4 Nations Tournament: Indian junior men's hockey team finishes second after losing to Germany

By Agency News Desk

Düsseldorf, Aug 22 (IANS) The Indian junior men’s hockey team on Tuesday lost 1-6 to the hosts Germany in the Final of the 4 Nations Tournament-Dusseldorf 2023 to finish the tournament as runners-up.

Sudeep Chirmako (22′) scored the lone goal for India while Germany’s goals came from Florian Sperling (15′), Ben Hasbach (20′), Hugo von Montgelas (23′), Fabio Seitz (38′), Nikas Berendts (41′), and Paul Glander (43′).

India started confidently after a 4-0 victory over England in their previous game. However, Germany, which had won all of their previous games in the tournament, soon began to pose threats to India’s defensive forces.

Just before the end of the first quarter, Florian Sperling (15′) put Germany ahead and helped Germany take the lead.

The second quarter started with Germany continuing their dominance. Ben Hasbach (20′) scored the second goal of the match, extending his side’s lead. But two minutes later Sudeep Chirmako (22′) pulled a goal back for India.

Germany’s Hugo von Montgelas (23′) scored straightaway to again help Germany regain their two-goal lead. Germany defended well to enter halftime with a 3-1 lead.

Trailing by two goals, India showcased attacking intent at the start of the third quarter and started looking for quick goals to cover the deficit. But Fabio Seitz (38′) managed to find the back of the net in the 38th minute and extended Germany’s lead to 4-1.

Nikas Berendts (41′) made the most of a late penalty corner while Paul Glander (43′) added another field goal to help Germany take a dominant 6-1 lead by the end of the third quarter.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Germany, already having a solid lead, started maintaining possession of the ball to try and prevent India from stitching any attacking moves. Germany defended well in their own half and managed to hold on to their lead to win the match 6-1.

–IANS

bsk

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AI scans could spot signs of Parkinson's disease years before diagnosis: Study
Next article
Football: Mumbai City to play their AFC Champions League ‘home’ games in Pune
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: Mumbai City to play their AFC Champions League ‘home’ games in Pune

Technology

AI scans could spot signs of Parkinson's disease years before diagnosis: Study

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Aaren D Silva's hat-trick helps Hyderabad FC sign off with facile win

News

AP Dhillon reveals he didn't like track 'Excuses'

Sports

Make live coverage of selection meetings available for all, Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary tells BCCI

News

OTT series 'Bambai Meri Jaan' to star Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra

Sports

You are carrying hopes and dreams of the nation, AICF chief Sanjay Kapoor tells chess wiz Praggnanandhaa

News

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s movie ‘Mega 157’ announced

Sports

Shooting World Championship: Adarsh misses quota for Paris by the narrowest of margins

News

Remo D'Souza gets emotional on set of 'Hip Hop India'

Technology

Instagram introduces more transparency measures for European users

Sports

Asia Cup: Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain ruled out, uncapped Tanzim Hasan named replacement

News

Eyes on the Moon: LIVE telecast of Chandrayaan – 3

Health & Lifestyle

An aspirin a day crucial for heart attack survivors: Study

News

Strength does not take away femininity, says Tamannaah Bhatia

News

Stuck in HP landslide, Rakesh Bedi breaks finger while moving boulder

Health & Lifestyle

Space study reveals bone marrow fat may replenish depleted red blood cells, rebuild bone

Technology

99% of Indian B2B SaaS firms embrace DeepTech innovations: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US