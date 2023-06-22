scorecardresearch
'A sense of nervousness, but it's mainly excitement': Healy experiences a spectrum of emotions for 'most hyped Women's Ashes'

By Agency News Desk

Nottingham (UK), June 22 (IANS) Newly-minted Australia Test captain Alyssa Healy admitted a “sense of nervousness” but at the same time excited about leading the team in the Women’s Ashes Test at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Healy, who led Australia on a T20 tour of India last December, has been thrust into the captaincy role after it was announced that Lanning would miss the series to deal with a medical issue at home.

While a Test skipper admitted to feeling a few nerves, the 32-year-old wicketkeeper was determined to fully embrace the moment, as her team aimed to combat a revitalised England in the inaugural match of the multi-format Ashes series on Thursday.

“A sense of nervousness, but I think at the same time, it’s mainly excitement. This is probably one of the most hyped women’s Ashes series that I’ve been a part of over here…and on the back of what took place at Edgbaston (Australia men’s Test victory at Edgbaston) it’s a really exciting time to be over here to play cricket,” Healy was quoted by cricket.com.au.

“From that sense, me and the whole entire group are just ready to get out and get underway and see what’s going to unfold. We come here to win the big moments and win the big matches and to get four points up early as an Aussie side would be a nice building block,” she added.

The Women’s Ashes will be a multi-format series comprising a one-off Test, three T20Is and three ODIs. The Test carries four points, while each of the T20Is and ODIs carry two points each.

England will seek to win their first Ashes since their triumph Down Under in 2014.

–IANS

bsk

