AFC Women's U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Nishima replaces Shilji Shaji in India squad

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday announced Nishima Kumari of Jharkhand as replacement for attacking midfielder Shilji Shaji, who is ill, for the Kyrgyz Republic bound India Under 17 women’s squad for the AFC Womens U17 Asian Cup Qualifier Round 1 tournament.

AIFF had announced a 23-member squad on 19 April for their ‘Group F’ fixture. India will play against hosts Kyrgyz Republic on April 26 and Myanmar on 28 at Bishkek. The squad started its preparation under coach PV Priya from January in Chennai along with the Senior and Under 20 women’s squad, before moving to Indore where they have been training since the last 50 days.

Shilji Shaji was diagnosed with viral pneumonia on Thursday night, after being admitted to a hospital in Indore, the AIFF said in a media release.

The 16 year old Shilji will now be flown into Delhi by the national federation to undergo further tests, and monitor her recovery under the supervision of AIFF’s medical team.

Shilji has caught the attention of coach PV Priya since her joining the camp in Chennai early January. In the last two months, she has emerged as a prolific attacking midfielder scoring 8 international goals in the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship in Bangladesh.

Earlier in January, Shilji was instrumental in India’s win over Jordan in two friendly matches scoring four goals each.

Squad: Sarangthem Khambi Chanu, Anisha Oraon, Khushi Kumari, Yendrembam Thoi Thoi Devi, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Nishima Kumari, Heena Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Juhi Singh, Akhila Rajan, Arya Anilkumar, Irom Sonibia Devi, Nongmeikapam Shibani Devi, Lourembam Menaka Devi, Shivani Toppo, Babita Kumari, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Shveta Rani, Sulanjana Raul, Remi Thokchom, Lalita Boypai, Kajal Kumari, Pooja.

–ians

ak/

