Afghanistan to tour Sri Lanka for ODI series in June

By Agency News Desk

Kabul, May 9 (IANS) The Afghanistan cricket team will tour Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series in early June, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed on Tuesday.

Afghanistan will arrive in Sri Lanka on May 29 and the three matches will be played on June 2, 4 and 7 respectively. All the matches will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

The ODI series is part of the two countries’ long-term commitment, which will serve both teams in preparing for the ACC Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in October and November this year.

“We are pleased with our communications and the outcome of our negotiations with Sri Lanka Cricket regarding this event. Aside from a thorough ICC Future Tours Program, the ACB is dedicated to arranging more bilateral series with the other boards. We have our sights set on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and we are working hard to arrange more bilateral cricket for our National team in the buildup for the event,” said Naseeb Khan, CEO of the ACB, in a media release.

“Our previous tour to Sri Lanka was an incredible experience in which both countries played competitive cricket, and we are looking forward to engaging in some high-voltage cricket this time as well,” he added.

Afghanistan last toured Sri Lanka for an ODI series in November 2022, when the sides engaged in a competitive battle. Afghanistan stunned Sri Lanka in the first ODI, winning the contest by 60 runs. After a no result in the second contest, the Lankans roared back by winning the third ODI by four wickets and levelling the series.

The series will also mark the return of international men’s cricket in Hambantota, with the venue last hosting an ODI match in February 2020.  

Series Schedule:

1st ODI – June 2, Hambantota

2nd ODI – June 4, Hambantota

3rd ODI – June 7, Hambantota

–IANS

ak/

