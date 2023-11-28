Africa Qualifier: Namibia punch tickets to 2024 T20 World Cup

Dubai, Nov 28 (IANS) Namibia beat Tanzania by 58 runs to confirm their berth at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA. Namibia’s perfect record of five wins from five games has confirmed their spot in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The Eagles currently sit on top of the table with 10 points, with their win against Tanzania ensuring a top-two finish required to qualify for the showpiece event next year, reports ICC.

The fight for the remaining spot is still on, with Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Nigeria still in the reckoning. Uganda and Kenya hold their destiny in their hands, while Zimbabwe and Nigeria rely on favourable outcomes in other matches.

The match between Uganda and Kenya is a do-or-die encounter. Tanzania and Rwanda have already been eliminated from the competition.

This will be the third edition in a row that Namibia will be playing in the Men’s T20 World Cup. In 2021, they managed to make it to Super 12 after finishing second in the group stage but failed to do so last year.

With Namibia qualifying for the T20 World Cup, let’s take a look at their journey in the Qualifier tournament so far:

Namibia beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets

Namibia made a statement in their first game of the tournament with a comfortable victory over fellow favourites Zimbabwe. The bowlers showcased exceptional skill, maintaining a tight grip on Zimbabwe’s scoring and restricting them to a mere 132/2 in 20 overs.

In reply, Nikolaas Davin blazed to 89 off 45 balls as The Eagles romped home by seven wickets.

Namibia beat Uganda by 6 wickets

For the second game in a row, Namibia pulled off a successful chase after the bowlers restricted the opposition to a meagre total. This time, the seasoned David Wiese took charge in the bowling department with figures of 4/17 helping bowl Uganda out for 114.

The openers once again laid the foundation with a 43-run stand in the Powerplay. Despite a brief setback with three quick wickets, Jan Frylinck and Captain Gerhard Erasmus guided the team to victory with three overs remaining.

Namibia beat Rwanda by 68 runs (DLS method)

Batting first for the first time in the tournament, the batters flexed their muscles against Rwanda. Davin’s 59-ball 80 anchored the innings while the rest of the batters went big to post a total of 207/3 in their 20 overs.

Rwanda were dented early as they lost three wickets in the first two overs. At the halfway stage, they were 46/5 when rain interrupted play and didn’t go away. With Namibia in a commanding position, they secured two additional points through the DLS method.

Namibia beat Kenya by 6 wickets

Opting to field first, Namibia were disciplined in their bowling as Kenya only managed to put 104/6 on board. Irfan Karim’s 43* wrested a collapse but Kenya couldn’t find the big hits in the end.

Namibia found themselves in a spot of bother, having lost four wickets within nine overs. Nevertheless, Jan Frylinck (57*) and JJ Smit (14*) played pivotal roles in rescuing the team, forming a match-winning partnership of 59 runs that guided the team to victory.

Namibia beat Tanzania by 58 runs

Facing a test of batting depth for the first time in the tournament, Namibia rose to the occasion. All of the top 4 made runs but it was only Smit who scored quick and big with an unbeaten 24-ball 40.

Tanzania showed great skill to curb Namibia’s scoring with regular wickets but when the lower order was called into action, Zane Green and Nicol Loftie-Eaton delivered crucial cameos to put 157 runs on board.

The 158-run target proved too steep for Tanzania as they only managed to 99/6. Namibia bowlers didn’t let the opposition free their arms, with none of the Tanzania batters scoring at more than run-a-ball.

With the win, Namibia booked their tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

