AIFF, Punjab Football Association and state govt. discuss future roadmap of sport in state

By Agency News Desk

Phagwara, Aug 12 (IANS) The top officials of the All India Football Federation, on Saturday, held fruitful discussions with representatives from the Punjab Football Association (PFA) and the Government of Punjab, working out a roadmap for the development of football in the state from the grassroots to the premier level.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, Treasurer Kipa Ajay, Deputy Secretary General Satyanarayan M and AIFF Grassroots Committee Chairperson Mulrajsinh Chudasama met Harjot Singh Bains, Minister for School Education, Government of Punjab, and PFA President Samir Thapar.

Punjab, will for the first time, have representation in the Indian Super League (ISL), the top division of Indian Football, this season, in the form of Punjab FC.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, “Punjab has given many sons of its soil to the beautiful game in the past, and we are seeing a semblance of that revival once again. Both PFA and the local stakeholders have shown a lot of proactiveness, and I am sure with the proper implementation of the plans discussed in the meet today, football in Punjab will be great again.”

The AIFF President hailed the contribution of Samir Thapar and JCT in the growth of football and remembered his days when he played for JCT, which was one of the top sides in India.

AIFF Secretary General Dr. Prabhakaran said, “It is very important that we put in the foundation for football in the state, along with the PFA and all other stakeholders. Punjab never had a dearth of talent. I am sure that with proper planning the state will once again produce top players like in the golden days.”

Discussions were held about entering various initiatives to broad base football across the state and bring it up to a level where Punjab once again produces legendary players like Inder Singh through the Blue Cubs programme.

