AIFF Technical Committee recommends head coaches for senior women, U-16 men's football teams

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The Technical Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has recommended the names of Anthony Andrews and Ishfaq Ahmed as head coaches of the senior women’s and U-16 men’s teams respectively.

The committee met virtually on Thursday to discuss the appointment of the coaching staff of the India senior women’s and U-16 Men’s national teams.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of I.M. Vijayan. Present at the meeting were the technical director of the AIFF, Shabir Pasha along with committee members Pinky Bompal Magar, Climax Lawrence, Arun Malhotra, Harjinder Singh, and Eugeneson Lyngdoh.

The Committee, after having a long discussion on appointing the head coach of the senior women’s national team, decided to recommend Anthony Andrews for the coveted post, the AIFF release said.

After meticulously deliberating on the applications from the various candidates, the Committee also recommended the three core coaching staff that will take the U-16 Men’s team forward.

Ishfaq Ahmed was unanimously recommended for the appointment of the head coach of the U-16 Men’s national team. Rajan Mani and Feroz Sharif have been appointed assistant coach and goalkeeper coach, respectively, at the U-16 national team.

“This is a new beginning for the India Senior Women’s and U-16 national teams, and I am sure they will be in able hands, and the coaches we have recommended will do a fine job in taking their respective teams forward.

“The senior women will be playing the all-important AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 from October 26 to November 1, while the U-16s have an assignment in hand in the SAFF U-16 Championship to be played in Bhutan from September 1 to 11. I am sure the teams will perform to the level which will make us feel proud,” Committee Chairman Vijayan said after the meeting.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
