scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson leave Delhi Capitals after franchise’s ninth-place finish in IPL 2023

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals announced on Thursday that assistant coaches Ajit Agarkar and Shane Watson have left the side, nearly a month after the team finished ninth in the 2023 season of the tournament.

“You’ll always have a place to call home here. Thank You, Ajit and Watto, for your contributions. All the very best for your future endeavours,” said the franchise on its social media accounts.

Agarkar joined the franchise as an assistant coach in February 2022, with Watson coming in a month later. During their time at Delhi, the franchise didn’t manage to make it to the playoffs in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Agarkar has played in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and 4 T20Is for India, and was a member of the inaugural Men’s T20 World Cup winning team in 2007.

Agarkar’s departure from Delhi comes at a time when many reports have suggested that the former India fast bowling all-rounder is the frontrunner to fill the one vacant spot left in the five-member senior men’s selection committee, post the resignation by previous chief selector Chetan Sharma in February.

In IPL 2023, Delhi, captained by David Warner in the absence of injured Rishabh Pant, could win only five out of 14 matches, ending the tournament in the ninth position. In IPL 2022, Delhi finished in fifth place, missing the playoffs.

Delhi’s co-owner Path Jindal had said on June 14 that the franchise has kickstarted its preparations for next year’s IPL with head coach Ricky Ponting and director of cricket Sourav Ganguly.

“Preparations for next year’s @IPL are underway here @DelhiCapitals, alongside @SGanguly99 and @RickyPonting we assure the fans that Kiran and I are working hard to get back to where we want this franchise to be and that is right at the very top,” Jindal had tweeted that time.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Diet soda sweetener may soon be declared cancer causing agent: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Diet soda sweetener may soon be declared cancer causing agent: Report

News

Michael Caine makes rare public appearance alongside fellow Korean War veterans

Lyrics

Stebin Ben and Payal Dev – Sanam Aa Gaya Song Lyrics starring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Technology

AirTag helps bust robbers who stole $62K in thefts: Report

News

Daniel Day-Lewis looks unrecognisable as he steps out with crutches, long grey hair

Technology

People may be more likely to believe AI-generated tweets: Study

Technology

Microsoft launches new AI Skills initiative to help people learn AI

News

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ to have its premiere on midnight on July 6

Sports

Pro Kabaddi: Can't wait for start of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, says Pawan Sehrawat

Technology

Google rolling out Q&A, poll features to Meet live streams

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram hospital performs India's first surgery for schizophrenia

Sports

Global Chess League: Top women GMs Koneru Humpy, Hou Yifan bat for more GCL-like events for women

News

After Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke & Biba Sada Dil, Madhur Sharma brings you T-Series’ Bin Maahi

News

Hemant Chaudhary: Theatres aren’t going anywhere

News

Tilotama Shome says it took a few filmmakers to imagine her in roles other than of the poor

Sports

Hockey Pro League: Eye on title, relegation battles in mini-tournament in Antwerp

News

Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Giddh’ qualifies for Oscars

Technology

Apple may launch new headphones with USB-C port next month

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US