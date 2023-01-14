scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Almost done with BCCI and looking for opportunities abroad: Murali Vijay

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) India Test opener Murali Vijay stated that he is almost done with the Indian team and is currently in search of opportunities to play overseas.

Vijay last represented India in the 2018 Perth Test while his last first-class appearance for his state team Tamil Nadu came in the Ranji Trophy in December 2019.

“I am almost done with BCCI (smiles) and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play a little bit of competitive cricket,” Vijay said to former India and Tamil Nadu player WV Raman in a weekly show on Sportstar.

In his 61 Tests for India, Vijay scored 3982 runs averaging 38.29, including 12 centuries and 15 fifties, and was also the leading run-scorer in the 2014 Test tour of England. He also featured in 17 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, scoring only 339 and 169 runs respectively.

Vijay also lamented the mentality of the people towards players after turning 30. “After 30 in India, it’s a taboo (smiles). I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on the street. The media should also address it differently.”

“I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside.”

“I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hand. You can’t control the uncontrollable. Whatever happened, happened.”

In his first-class career, Vijay has played 135 matches, scoring 9205 runs, including 25 hundreds and 38 half-centuries. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Vijay was an integral member of the Chennai Super Kings side winning the trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

He had recently returned to competitive cricket after a two-year absence through the 2022 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), playing for Ruby Trichy Warriors.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Previous article
YouTube tests hub of free, ad-supported channels
Next article
IND v AUS: Sarfaraz would feel "cheated", hand-done by selectors after SKY picked for Tests, say experts, fans
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FanCode to stream inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India

Sports

IND v AUS: Sarfaraz would feel "cheated", hand-done by selectors after SKY picked for Tests, say experts, fans

Technology

YouTube tests hub of free, ad-supported channels

News

John Legend, wife Chrissy Teigen are proud parents once again, welcome third baby

News

Why Anil Kapoor loves working in ensemble projects

Sports

Eight IPL franchises in race to bid for owning teams in Women's IPL: Report

News

Arijit Singh lends his vocal prowess to the Bengali adaptation of ‘Gaaye Ja’

Technology

Spotify back online after brief outage

Dialogues

FARZI Dialogues: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon’s powerful dialogues will blow your mind

News

Tahir Raj Bhasin is all geared up for 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2

News

After 'Human' clocks in a year, Vipul Shah shares idea behind season 2

Technology

Voice automation startup Skit.ai lays off over 115 employees: Report

Sports

German icon Rudi Voller set to take care of national football team

Dialogues

Shehzada Dialogues: Kartik Aaryan’s funny action packed dialogues

News

Kim Kardashian ‘hates’ Kanye West’s new wife, shares cryptic quotes

News

Morgan Freeman joins Taylor Sheridan's CIA drama 'Lioness'

News

Jamie Lee Curtis to skip Critics Choice Awards after testing Covid positive

Sports

Prithvi Shaw shares congratulatory messages after long-awaited India call-up

News

'Elvis' star Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann honour Lisa Marie Presley

Technology

Musk to reveal Twitter code as users unable to login via 3rd party apps

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US