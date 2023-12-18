Amitabh Bachchan named Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Mumbai team owner

Following the ownership announcement of the Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) and Bengaluru teams by Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan respectively, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) unveils yet another cinematic revelation: Amitabh Bachchan as the proud owner of the Mumbai team. This development promises to elevate the league to unprecedented heights, adding another layer of star power and charisma to the already star-studded cricketing event.

The inaugural edition of the ISPL, India’s first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament set to take place inside a stadium, is scheduled to begin from March 2nd to March 9th, 2024 in Mumbai for its inaugural edition. The league features 19 high-intensity matches boasting a line-up of six competitive teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir).

Amitabh Bachchan’s entry into the ISPL amplifies the league’s narrative, further solidifying it as a cricketing spectacle that transcends boundaries and celebrates the spirit of the game. The ISPL, was launched last month by former Team India head coach of Team India and Chief Mentor of ISPL Ravi Shastri in the presence of Core Committee members Ashish Shelar, Amol Kale, and League Commissioner Suraj Samat.

Speaking about his association with the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), Amitabh Bachchan said, “The Indian Street Premier League is a unique initiative that holds the promise of unearthing raw cricketing talent. I am excited to be part of this league and contribute to the growth of cricket at the grassroots level. It’s a thrilling prospect to witness young talents making their mark in this high-energy T10 format.”

With no age restrictions except for the inclusion of at least one player from the U-19 age group category in the playing XI, the league is poised to become a hotbed for discovering hidden talents across the country.

Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member, Indian Street Premier League said, “Amitabh Bachchan ji’s entry into the league is a powerful testament to ISPL’s vision of revolutionizing Indian cricket. His participation is set to captivate the nation, drawing the attention of millions who aspire to capitalize on this unique platform. This collaboration ignites the dreams of countless individuals who envision themselves as future stars, contributing to the rich tapestry of Indian cricket.”

Amol Kale, Core Committee Member of the Indian Street Premier League said, “The entry of Amitabh Bachchan ji into the ISPL marks a glorious moment that significantly elevates the league’s stature. With his iconic presence, we believe the ISPL will not only captivate the nation but also emerge as a powerful platform to groom and nurture potential cricketing talent for India.”

Suraj Samat, ISPL League Commissioner said, “Amitabh Bachchan ji’s association with the ISPL reflects the league’s commitment to providing a unique and impactful platform for budding cricketers. We are eagerly looking forward to the Mumbai team’s journey under his ownership.”

As the league gears up for its inaugural edition, aspiring players are encouraged to register on www.ispl-t10.com and secure their ‘Golden Ticket’ for a chance to participate in city trials. Further details about the trials in each venue will be announced soon, providing aspiring cricketers with an opportunity to shine on the grand stage.